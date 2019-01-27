Nigeria Today

Veteran Actor Kalu Ikeagwu And Wife Welcome Their First Child, A Son

7 hours ago
Actor Kalu Ikeagwu and his wife have welcomed their first child, a boy. The couple got married in June 2016. Kalu shared the good news on his IG page.

”Welcome to this world my jubilee son from the LORD. The LORD train you, the LORD keep you, the Priest of priests translate you in the fullness of time! Love you son. Love you Ijay, my lovely wife for giving me this wonderful gift” he wrote

Congrats to them! 

