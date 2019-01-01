Video: Dino finally breaks Silence on New year message
3 hours ago
The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has released a new year message.
In the message which is currently going Viral, Dino disclosed that he was neither scared nor afraid but prayed for God to deliver him as he delivered the Isrealites from the hands of the Egyptian.
Watch Video
Tell the police to leave Dino alone.
Why are they opressing vocal opposition figures?
Buhari is a tyrant.
IGP Idris, history will judge you
Sorry my man.
That is Buhari’s new Nigeria for you.
Sad