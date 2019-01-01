Nigeria Today

Video: Dino finally breaks Silence on New year message

3 hours ago
The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has released a new year message.

In the message which is currently going Viral, Dino disclosed that he was neither scared nor afraid but prayed for God to deliver him as he delivered the Isrealites from the hands of the Egyptian.

 

Watch Video

Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Tell the police to leave Dino alone.
Why are they opressing vocal opposition figures?

2 hours ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

Buhari is a tyrant.
IGP Idris, history will judge you

2 hours ago
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Sorry my man.
That is Buhari’s new Nigeria for you.
Sad

2 hours ago

