Video: Ngige begs Ekiti people to vote for Fayose on Saturday

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige has begged the people of Ekiti state to vote for the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Saturday.

Speaking at the APC mega rally for the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, Ngige took some time to campaign for Fayose.

According to him, “Mr president, leaders of our party, our people are ready, they are ready and on saturday it will happen, we thanked the leader of our party, especially those from the South West for forgiving the people for Ekiti the mistake they made in 2014, so they won’t make that mistake again

“If you marry two wife, you go know which one where better, Fayose is the better wife, he dey cook , he dey give husband food, he no dey find trouble so you must bring back Fayose on Saturday”

He was still going on until his wife tapped him to remind him of the situation

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook