We can never have peace in Nigeria without the rule of Law – Orji Kalu
An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu says there can never be peace in Nigeria if there was no rule of law.
“Unless there is justice, equity and fairness in our system, we cannot have peace. The government, corporate organisations and individuals must obey court orders.” he noted
“People will not resort to self help or take up arms against others when they can get justice through the courts.
“If we want peace in Nigeria, we must be ready to eliminate the almajiri system prevalent in most parts of the North.
“Let these youths be taken off the streets and given good education because without education, ignorance and suspicion will rule their minds and they could resort to violence at the slightest provocation,” he added.
