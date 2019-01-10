Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> ‘’We Have No Light And No Water, We Live In Hard Times” Dino Melaye’s Son, Cries Out

‘’We Have No Light And No Water, We Live In Hard Times” Dino Melaye’s Son, Cries Out

4 hours ago
Share this post:

First son of embattled Senator Dino Melaye, Josh, took to his Instagram page this morning at about 3am to corroborate Ben Bruce’s claim that since their father was arrested on January 4th, they have been kept in horrific condition.

In his post, Josh said they have no light in their house and that himself and his two other siblings buy water to drink. According to Josh, the policemen still stationed around their home, restrict visitors from visiting them.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh