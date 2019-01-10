‘’We Have No Light And No Water, We Live In Hard Times” Dino Melaye’s Son, Cries Out

Share this post:









First son of embattled Senator Dino Melaye, Josh, took to his Instagram page this morning at about 3am to corroborate Ben Bruce’s claim that since their father was arrested on January 4th, they have been kept in horrific condition.

In his post, Josh said they have no light in their house and that himself and his two other siblings buy water to drink. According to Josh, the policemen still stationed around their home, restrict visitors from visiting them.

