We might boycott 2019 elections – PDP

5 hours ago
PDP: The entire country is worried about 2019 election

The People’s Democratic Party PDP says it is considering boycotting the 2019 general elections following the high level of partiality displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and the security agencies.

The PDP’s National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus made the disclosure today in Abuja, while playing host to a delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

“We are still contemplating on whether we will participate in the 2019 elections or not. We are yet to take a decision on this.

“We are not sure that the security agencies and INEC would be impartial and transparent. In the Ekiti elections, there were instances our party agents’ tags were removed and given to the APC agents,” he said.

