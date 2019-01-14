‘We Must Not Sabotage The Hard Earned Peace In Nigeria’- Osinbajo

Share this post:









Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Federal Government will not allow any group to jeopardize the hard-earned unity of the country.

Osinbajo commended men and officers of the military for the sacrifices they have made in keeping the country one.

Osinbajo said this at the interdenominational church service held as part of activities to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

He said,

“It important to ensure that they did not die in vain.

“This unity and territorial integrity of the nation for which they died must not be jeopardized by the reckless utterances and actions which play on the religious and ethnic fault lines of our nation.”

The Vice President further explained that the valiant men and women of the armed forces have destroyed the backbone of Boko Haram who once attacked Abuja, Kano and Kaduna with impunity and hoisted their tattered flags over 17 local governments in the North-East.

He added,

“Today, both Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa operate as small even if deadly guerrilla bands in parts of Borno State. But in these battles, we have been sharply reminded that indeed, ‘freedom is not free.’

“That peace is often paid for with blood and gore. And that no nation can secure its territory without the selflessness and the supreme sacrifices of many. And truly as someone said, ‘Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.’

“So as we celebrate this Remembrance Day, we solemnly thank the Almighty God for giving us men and women ready to obey the call to fight and, if need be, die for the fatherland.

“We are grateful that they were faithful to the cause, that they did not betray the trust of millions, that they gave up all the comforts of life and the love and affection of family that we may enjoy the same.

“Our posthumous thanks to them and their families who not only bore the fearful apprehension of their going to war, but also the heart break of their deaths. But our gratitude must also mean a commitment to ensuring that their families are cared for, that their children do not ask why the sacrifices they made were made at all.

“The ordinary people of Nigeria have demonstrated time and time again that they share common problems and a belief in common destiny.

“Our unity and peaceful coexistence is the best tribute to our fallen heroes.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)