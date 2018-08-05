We will defend Saraki with all our strength – Senators

Senators who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to the People’s Democratic Part PDP have vowed to defend the leadership of the senate under Dr Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu with all their political might.

Speaking on Saturday through a jointly signed statement in Abuja, Senators Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara state) and Isa Misau (Bauchi state) also said Saraki will never resign from his position as Senate President.

“The PDP has more members. When we resume, if they push us, we will move for a headcount of members and change some of our principal officers to reflect party strength.

“Today, by the list paraded by the APC, they have only 48 senators and the PDP has 54, APGA has 2 and ADC has 2. There are two vacancies. That is the distribution in the Senate. Let them continue to deceive themselves,” the lawmakers stated.

“We will use our strength to defend the position of the present leadership of the Senate under Dr. Saraki and Senator Ike Ekweremadu. We will defend democracy and the rule of law against the pretenders. We will show that every senator represents different constituencies in our country,” they said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)