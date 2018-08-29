What President Buhari told visiting PM May in Aso Rock

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has assured visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May of a free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

The British PM who is on a tour of some selected African countries arrived Nigeria on Wednesday afternoon and was received by the president as well as other diplomatic officers.

In the closed door meeting with May, Special Assistant to the President on media Femi Adesina said in a statement Buhari told May that Nigeria has accepted multiparty democracy and that is putting politicians on their toes, forcing them to work harder.

“We had great opportunities and resources between 1999 and 2014, due to high oil prices. But when we came in 2015, oil prices plunged to as low as 37 dollars per barrel.

‘‘What we have been doing since 2015 is to focus on infrastructure development, despite low earnings. Work is ongoing in roads, rail, power, and many others.

‘I am very grateful to the British government under your leadership for the help in security, particularly your training team that is in our institution in Kaduna,’’ Buhari told her as regards security.

Both leaders witnessed the signing of two agreements: Security and Defence Partnership and Economic Development Forum Agreement.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)