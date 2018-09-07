What Shekarau decamp from PDP to APC translates – APC Reveals

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the rumour that the former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau was defecting to the ruling APC.

The APC chairman in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, on Thursday, while speaking with the press, said that Shekarau move to the APC testified the fact that APC would win 2019 elections.

He noted that, with the defection of Shekarau to the APC, political ambitions could be realised equitably.

He said:

“We are also praying for the remaining PDP bigwigs to borrow a leaf from Shekarau and return to APC. They will be welcomed and treated fairly. The defection of Shekarau is clear testimony that APC is heading to victory in 2019.

“His return is a testimony that the ruling party remains the most peaceful platform where politicians irrespective of their status and background can actualize their political aspirations without impunity, injustice, and imposition.”

