Wike Reportedly Quit As Atiku’s South South Campaign Zonal Coordinator

Governor of Rivers state and South-South zonal coordinator of the PDP presidential campaign council, Nyesom Wike, has reportedly resigned his appointment as the South-South zonal coordinator.

Saturday Sun reports that Wike’s letter of resignation as Atiku Abubakar’s campaign coordinator for the South-South was ready and would be submitted today.

It is understood that Wike is not comfortable with the way things are going in the campaign, especially lack of consultations of appropriate party leaders before vital decisions and appointments are made.

The PDP had in October named Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, along with prominent leaders of the party as zonal coordinators.

Announcing their appointment, the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, had said, “After due consultation with party stakeholders, PDP, under my leadership has approved the following as members of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.”

Apart from the Senate President, Ayo Fayose, Aminu Tambuwal, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Samuel Ortom, Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi were named as zonal coordinators.

While Governor Aminu Tambuwal was named as the Zonal Coordinator for NorthWest, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo was appointed Zonal Coordinator for North-East, Governor Samuel Ortom for North-Central, Governor Dave Umahi for South-East, Nyesom Wike for South-South and former Governor Ayodele Fayose as Zonal Coordinator for the SouthWest.

