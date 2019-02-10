Woman Who Calls Herself ‘Hypersexual’ Admits That What A Man Can Do, Sex Toys Can Do Better

Share this post:









A single mum is addicted to using sex toys and masturbates up to 10 times a day with her dependency on vibrators making it impossible to get a boyfriend.

Elysia Downings, 28, revealed her love-affair with gadgets began when she was 13 to escape a difficult childhood, and over the years she’s spent more than £3,000 on her hobby.

Elysia, from Buxton, Derby, said: “When I was 13 I didn’t have sex toys so I used household items instead back massagers, toothbrushes, ­anything that vibrates.”

She bought her first sex-toy aged 17, and now boasts a formidable collection spending as much as £100 on a single gadget.

The mum-of-one, who has a six-year-old son, has been single for the past three years as men struggle to get to terms with her passion for toys.

She said: “The guys have to accept that anything with batteries will always get the job done quicker and more efficiently.

“One man I was seeing threw my vibrator out of the window during an argument. He didn’t like the fact that I was using my toys when he wasn’t there,” the Mirror reported.

Elysia, who calls herself hypersexual, added her addiction made it “very difficult” to find a man. Her dependency on sex toys has seen her masturbate up to 10 times a day, and if she’s away for a few days she’ll take a discreet toy she can use.

The businesswoman said: “I can find myself getting a bit moody if I haven’t had an orgasm. The more I use my toys, the more dependant I become. It feels similar to a cigarette addiction when you get cravings.”

She admitted vibrators have replaced her sex life, but she enjoys exploring her body with the toys – and she’s “guaranteed” an orgasm.And she doesn’t feel as if she’s missing out on a real relationship, claiming her toys won’t ever break her heart.

Elysia said: “They won’t judge my naked body if I feel self-conscious. They won’t cheat on me and they won’t break my heart.”

But she keeps her collection hidden from her son, with her bedroom was out of bounds to him.

She added that this Valentine’s Day she’s treated herself to £225 worth of sex toys.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)