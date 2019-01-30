Woman Who Delivered A Baby Girl At Delta PDP Rally Gets ₦2M From Gov. Okowa

Share this post:









Members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, that thronged out yesteray for the governorship campaign rally of its candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, described the birth of a baby girl at the campaign ground as an indication of victory for the party.

The nursing mother, Odiri Benjamin, of Ward 10, Unit 7 in Ekaka village of Kokori, had joined other PDP faithful in the area to welcome Governor Okowa to the area when she reportedly had a contraction.

She was later delivered of a baby girl at the Council Pavilion by the medical team of the state government.

Addressing the jubilant crowd, Governor Okowa described the birth as an indication of victory for the PDP candidates at all levels.

He said:

“The birth of the new baby is a sign from God, a victory for all of us. “I will open a ₦2 million account in the bank for the baby,” he said.

Governor Okowa, who spoke in Pidgin English, expressed confidence in being re-elected and sworn in for a second term on May 29.

He said: “I believe in Delta State and have been in the state ever since. Upon my re-election, I promise to do more for the youths.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)