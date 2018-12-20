Nigeria Today

Wriggling Creature Which Only Sees In Black And White Is Named After Donald Trump

3 hours ago
A wriggling amphibian which can only see the world in black and white and which literally buries its head in the sand has been named after President Donald Trump.

Envirobuild, a sustainable housing company, bid £19,800 at an auction for the right to name the worm-like Panamanian amphibian Dermophis donaldtrumpi. The company says that it chose to name the creature after Trump because of Donald Trump’s policies on climate change and how both the amphibian and the president tend to see things in black and white

 

