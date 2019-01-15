Yorubas Should Vote For Buhari in Honour of My Father – Jamiu Abiola (Nigerians Tell Him Off)

Share this post:









So because of the Political honour Buhari gave your father in 2018 , you went ahead and endorsed Buhari

The funniest thing here is that most people who blasted him are Yorubas..

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Jamiu said Buhari should not be described anywhere as tribalistic, adding that if he was, he would not have honoured his father 25 years after the annulment of the election.

He urged the Yoruba to reelect Buhari on February 16 so as not to betray Abiola and his slain wife, Kudirat, in their graves.

He said, “People have to understand that any man that can honour a victory won by another man from another tribe is not a tribalist. If he was tribalistic, he would not have done what he did to M.K.O Abiola.

“Buhari had even said in the letter of honour that June 12 is more important than the Independence Day, Nigerians should understand that and I believe that the Yoruba that I know will not betray Chief M.K.O Abiola in his grave by voting against a man who honoured him.

“The Yorubas are known to appreciate and value anybody who genuinely does something good for them genuinely.’’

