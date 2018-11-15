You Are Drowning Politically’ – Oshiomhole Hits Back At Saraki

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has hit back at the Senate President Bukola Saraki, threatening to sue him if he fails to prove his allegations of corruption against him.

Sources gathered that in a Statement on Thursday signed by Oshiomhole’s Press secretary, Simon Egbebulem, described the statement credited to Saraki as ‘Pathetic and Irresponsible’.

The Statement read:

“The unwarranted attack on the character of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is pathetic and an irresponsible resort to petty politics.

Saraki, a usurper of and pretender to the position of Senate president, had no moral ground to call for the resignation of the national chairman.

It is sad that Saraki, who just woke up from slumber occasioned by his crushing defeat at the Port Harcourt presidential primary election of his party, could degenerate to such a low level.

It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libellous comments against the national chairman of the APC. And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the National Chairman or we file a legal action against him.

Whereas the basis on which he made those comments was tenuous and unjustifiable, it is on record that Saraki has been in the eye of investigations by the EFCC and the ICPC for sundry cases of corruption. “That is the same man that has taken it upon himself to question Comrade Oshiomhole’s credibility.

We challenge him to mention one person who has claimed that he gave money to Oshiomhole to influence him and the decision of the party’s national working committee NWC in the just-concluded primary elections. ‘We insist that Saraki with his kind of prebendal politics is nothing but a monumental disgrace to the nation’s democracy”, he added.

