You Play With Juju’- Libya Coach Accuse Super Eagles

Coach of the Libyan national team, Adel Amrouche, has said that his team will be ready to face the Super Eagles, when both sides meet in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in October in Nigeria.

Amrouche’s side, Group E is presently leading with four points from two games, following a 0-0 draw with South Africa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, on Saturday.

Libya had earlier defeated Seychelles 5-1 in their opening group game about 14 months ago.

Amrouche said, “When we’re back home we’ll find a DVD and see what happened. I brought something new, it’s not easy.

“Believe me, I would rather play Nigeria than Bafana, because I have experience playing against Nigeria and for me Bafana have fantastic players and its not easy playing South Africa.

“For me, I’m ready for Nigeria. If they want to play the two games in Nigeria it’s ok. If they (Nigeria) believe on juju too much or God, but its not easy to play South Africa. I stayed long night thinking of how to stop Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Vilakazi and Vincent Pule and those that did not play today,” Amrouche revealed in his post match interview after the game against Bafana Bafana on Saturday.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)