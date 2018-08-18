Your case will not be different from Fayose — BMO warns Tambuwal

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has warned the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, that his case will not be different from the Governor of Ekiti State who was rejected by his people following his criticism of president Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said on Saturday that Tambuwal will be rejected on if he runs for presidency or re-election as governor.

The group was reacting to a statement that the Former speaker of the house of representative was quoted as saying: “We are aware that the president is affected by serious challenges of health and is being held captive by a cabal that runs Nigeria for their personal interests.”

In a statement, the Group said:

“This infamous style of politics belonged in the past and it is necessary to remind Tambuwal that it is not African tradition for young people to insult their elders and such negative attitude usually had its consequences,” Niyi Akinsiju, chairman of the group, said in a statement.

“We also advise Governor Tambuwal to draw a lesson from what happened to Ayo Fayose in the last Ekiti governorship election, as he was roundly rejected by the electorate due to his non-performance and unguarded utterances.

“We also want to assure Tambuwal that his case will not be different from that of Ayo Fayose, as he will not only be rejected as the next governor of Sokoto state, but his presidential ambition will remain a pipe-dream.

“As he has not only denied his people development but has wasted the scarce resources he ordinarily should have used to render service to the good people of Sokoto state.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)