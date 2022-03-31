Nigeria Police Recruitment 2022/2023 Application Form Registration Portal | www.npf.gov.ng
Nigeria Police Recruitment; the 2022 edition for new intake starting date has been made known to the public. You will See the recently announced date, the Nigerian police recruitment form, and the application portal where you are to apply from (@ www.policerecruitment.gov.ng)
We wont fail to let you know the updated requirements which applicants should possess necessary for a successful interview and shortlisting; lastly we will help you with the best information on how to process the application form seamlessly from your end point without assistance from anyone
Nigeria Police Recruitment 2022/2023
We are here to inform you all, most especially interested applicants of the NPF recruitment that The Inspector General of Police recently gave the go ahead order for the commencement of a nationwide recruitment into various positions in NPF.
As we write, Application is currently ongoing, we encourage you to make do with this opportunity and apply and also remember that all successful candidates of NPF recruitment will have to undergo some training that will help keep them fit and useful in combating crime in the country, this training will take place in various NPF Training centres.
The NPF recruitment for this year application edition has started right away and the application portal has been activated to enable candidates who are eligible to apply.
Please note that this year batch of new recruit will be about now 10,000 constables, only eligible candidates will be considered through out the application period. This Eligible candidates will be drawn from across the 36 states of the federation to ensure that federal character as enshrined in the constitution is adhered to.
This article centers on providing useful information as regards the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) recruitment application process, the portal where application are to be carried out and all guidelines that applicant are to adhere to and how to go about with applying and subsequent shortlisting.
Applicants can apply for job at the Nigerian police force (NPF) at their official web portal at policerecruitment.gov.ng portal and also get shortlisted.
Most importantly, Nigeria Police Force won’t ask you to pay money for job placement or for forms. Take note of this that Npf recruitment is free, no government agency will ask you for money for any job vacancy as far as Nigerian is concerned.
The Nigerian police force Application form is not distributed anywhere rather it is gotten or obtainable from the online portal used for recruitment purposes. You know we are now in the digital age.
Nigeria Police will start shortlisting candidates, but this will only take place after the portal has been closed for further application. So right now make use of this opportunity to apply so as to secure a spot with the Nigerian police force and be rest assured of receiving monthly salaries.
Remember that this year’s NPF recruitment is going to be massive, there is no limitation as to the number of application they will receive rather everyone can apply but only those who meet the minimum criteria will be shortlisted. Remember that the application will last for 6 weeks at least.
Nigeria Police Recruitment Requirements 2022-2022
|Minimum Age
|17
|Maximum Age
|25
|Maximum Height
|1.67
|Minimum Height
|1.64
|Academic Requirements
|WASSCE or NECO with at least 5 credits including English and Mathematics
- The minimum certificate applicant should have is just senior school certificate.
- 5 credit pass in WASSCE or NECO is necessary
- Meet the minimum height criteria which is 1.67 and 1.64 for male and female respectively.
- Applicants should be convicted by a competent court of law.
- Applicants shouldn’t have tattoo or belong to secret cult group.
- Applicants should have good behaviour in all aspects.
- National Identity Number (NIN);
- Original and duplicate copies of credentials –
- O’ Level Result(s),
- Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
Please note, the Nigerian police recruitment process is a yearly thing and applicant are expected to be drawn from all 774 local government of Nigeria to meet up with the federal principle character.
If you meet with the minimum criteria you just have to Simply visit the NPF Portal that’s on this web address www.npf.gov.ng.
How to Apply for Nigeria Police Recruitment 2022
Having made up your mind to apply for the Nigerian police force recruitment exercise; as an eligible candidate and applicant log on to this web page here www.policerecruitment.gov.ng
All you have to do after the application portal opens up is to fill the application form correctly and accurately with the right information needed from you by the recruitment team in charge of the process.
There are sets of instructions on the web page, just follow the instructions and you will have no problem with the whole process
Only remember that only candidates who meet the minimum criteria will be shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment and subsequently contacted via the various means of communication established by the Nigeria Police.
Those contacted by the Nigerian police recruitment team will have to attend a compulsory screening process where they expected to pass both medical tests, oral test and other forms of CBT exams to ascertain if they are recruitable.
About NPF Recruitment 2022/2023
There is need for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to conduct recruitment on yearly basis, this will help inject fresh blood as police constables into the agency.
Interested Candidates and Nigeria at large should be aware that the Nigerian police (NPF) recruitment application are conducted via the recruitment portal not in any office.
The only time candidates are required to come to the screening venue is when they are calling for screening.
To clear your doubt, the Nigerian Police (NPF) Recruitment portal is www.npf.gov.ng, this portal should serve us with important information on applications, shortlisted candidates, progress of the application process and lot more