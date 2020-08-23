Nigeria Customs Recruitment 2020/2021 |Starting Date of NCS Application Registration Form |www.Customs.gov.ng

CUSTOM Recruitment

The Nigerian Customs Services was established in 1861 for the sole purpose of maintaining the borders, ensuring legal business in the global world and improving trade facilitation.

The recruitment process takes place every year for both Nigerian graduates and non-graduates so as to generate income for them and reduce the risk of unemployment in the country.



Functions of The Nigerian Custom Service

The agency helps to reduce smuggling activities in and out of the country. It helps with the task of collecting levies and charges in relation to border management Nigerian Custom Service helps to hinder the importation of pornographic materials into the country. It helps to prepare the accounts of all antismuggling activities. The Nigerian Customs Service also works with government agencies like NAFDAC, CBN, NDLEA, SON etc.

Mission

The mission of the Nigerian Customs Service is to influence the policy and regulations of Nigeria and make them flexible and to also contribute to the development of the Nation.

Vision

The vision of the Nigerian Customs Service is to excel in the timely collection of revenue and to implement the government stance on its trade and other policies.



Nigerian Customs Service recruitment requirements 2020

In order to be eligible for the Nigerian Customs Service recruitment, you need to meet up with the following requirements

Must be a Nigerian either by Birth or Descent

Must be within the age 18-30 years

Must have the certificate of state of origin signed only by the chairman.

Must have either B.Sc/HND/OND certificate from any reputable institution.

Must also have WAEC/NEC0 certificate with at least 5 credits including English and Mathematics.

Computer knowledge about basic programs will be an added advantage.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Customs Service recruits males with a fully expanded chest with measurement not less than 0.87m and with height measurement not less than 1.7m.

The height of females applying for any position in the Customs Service must not be less than 1.64m. Also, all applicants must be of good behaviour and character, must not be involved in any secret society like a cult, and must not be a convict of any crime.

In addition, the state of origin certificate must only be signed by the chairman as it would be rejected if it is signed and endorsed by Liaison officers.



Nigerian customs service Application procedure

To apply for the Nigerian Customs Service, applicants have to go through the below steps

Go to www.vacancy.customs.gov.ng

Click the application link and create an account

Fill in your basic details like names, address, phone number and email

Verify your email and log in back to the website

Scan and upload your credentials

You’ll be given a reference number, take note of it and keep it safe.

In addition, you’ll be either asked to upload or download forms like parent guidance form, acknowledgement form, police report and Local government identification letter.

You should note that disabled applicants are not eligible for the recruitment process, also, applicants with tattoos can give a wrong impression,

and it is important all applicants are patient with the recruitment process as it is in stages and it may seem like a long process to applicants but it depends on the modalities of the Nigerian Custom officials.



Nigerian customs service Shortlisted Candidates.

The Nigerian Customs Service shortlisted candidates will be released shortly after the application process on the website.

Qualified candidates will be invited for a screening examination and you must go for the exam as it is compulsory for all shortlisted candidates.

You’ll need to take passport photographs, your stationeries, national Identity card or international passport with you to the examination centre while going.



Salary Structure of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The salary structure of the Customs Service is issued according to the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) which is based on employee’s rank and level. However, it is seen that inspectors get the least salary in the agency while the controller general gets the highest pay.



Benefits of working in the Nigerian Custom Service

The employees of the Custom service enjoy quite a lot of benefits which makes the agency much more appealing to job seekers.

Apart from the basic salary of the officials, they still get an allowance like transport allowance, furniture allowance and uniform maintenance.

In fact, the agency provides meals for the employees and some other general miscellaneous. Also, some entitled officials even get personal servants.

Final Thoughts

The Nigerian Customs Service was founded to maintain and manage trade facilitation in an out of the country.

The recruitment process of the agency takes place every so as to contribute to the nation’s development by reducing the risk of unemployment.

Applying for any position in that agency is free and you just need to go through the above instructions and tips. This will make you get smooth and stress-free recruitment and also eliminate the risk of disqualification from your application form.