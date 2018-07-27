Ahmed Musa send a classy thank you note to fans after missing out on FIFA Award

Super Eagle Forward Ahmed Musa has sent a classy message to fans after missing out on the ‘FIFA goal of the tournament award’

Musa solo effort goal against Iceland was nominated for the FIFA award but he lost out narrowly to France defender Benjamin Pavard, whose volley ensure France beats Argentina convincingly in the Second round.

In a statement on Twitter, he noted that the goal was bigger than him and thanked Nigerians for their votes and support.

“I just want to thank you all for voting. This goal is bigger than me, it has shown the world that Nigeria has quality on the world stage and we look to improve in the future. I am humbled by the love and encouragement. Thank you all again” He tweeted

