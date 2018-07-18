Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba edge Williamsville, top Group C

3 hours ago

Agency Reports

Enyimba International FC of Aba on Wednesday moved to the top of Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup, following a 1-0 victory against Williamsville Athletic Club of Cote d’l voire.

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that the match played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt saw Ibrahim Mustapha scoring the only goal of a keenly contested encounter in the sixth minute.

The Peoples Elephant now sit at the top of the log with six points from three games. Williamsville occupy second position with four points.

Djoliba of Mali who occupy last position in the group with one point will host third placed CARA Brazzaville of Congo in the group’s other game on Wednesday.

NAN also reports that Enyimba and Williamsville will clash in the reverse fixture on July 29 in Cote d’l voire.

(NAN)

