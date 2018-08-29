It’s an honour to finally have the chance to play for Nigeria – Ajayi

Nigerian defender, Semi Ajayi says he was so happy to receive a surprise call-up to be part of the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Seychelles on September 8

Ajayi who plays for Rotherham United disclosed this while speaking to the Club Official website

According to him, he was a bit speechless when he got a call during the week from the assistant manager of the Super Eagle asking him if he will like to represent Nigeria and he immediately said yes.

“I’m over the moon. It’s the greatest honour to be able to represent your country and I’m looking forward to linking up with the squad,” he noted

“I’ve played for the under 20s at the Toulon International Festival and that was a great experience but it’s even better to be called-up to the full squad.

“I was a bit speechless to be fair and I didn’t really know what to say, but when I got my words back I told him I would 100% be interested in playing for my country and it just went from there,

“I wasn’t expecting it, I had no idea. I got a call during the week from the assistant manager asking me if I’d like to represent Nigeria and I was delighted.

“He said that they’ve been watching me closely this season and that they’ve liked what they’ve seen, which is obviously what’s led to the call-up.

“I’m really delighted and I just need to continue working hard and pushing on.” he added.

