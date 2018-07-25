NFF saga: No amount of intimidation will make me give up my mandate – Chris Giwa

The factional chairman of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chris Giwa says no amount of Intimidation will make him give up his mandate

Giwa who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja maintained that evil cannot triumph over good, vowing to reclaim, his lost mandate by all means.

The NFF Congress had disregarded the order of a Jos High Court to stay action on the Warri election until the determination of the suit brought before it by Giwa.

Three weeks ago, a group led by Chris Giwa stormed the secretariat and took control on the strength of a court ruling, but on Monday, his board was ejected from the place with Pinnick board returning to power.

Giwa told NAN, “By the grace of God, we employed patience to go through the judicial system of the land as guaranteed by Article 1.1 of the NFF Statute to reach where we are.

“Except if the law and the judiciary is no more significant, can what happened on Monday be allowed. Evil will not thrive over good.

“I urge our friends, allies and supporters to remain calm. Truth shall return to the centre stage in a couple of hours.

“What you have seen is like the different scenes in a Nollywood film. All I know is that the rule of law will not lie low against the rule of might and influence peddling.’

In a statement on Monday night, the Giwa board said they are still in charge of the NFF since sports minister Solomon Dalung stated that “nothing has changed after the Supreme Court ruling and Orders of the Federal High Court in Jos on the NFF on April 27, 2018”

(NAN )

