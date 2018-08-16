Nigeria Today

Nigeria crash out of FIFA under 20 women World Cup

1 min ago

Super Falconets has crashed out of the under 20 women world cup taking place in France.

The Falconet lost 2 – 1 to La Rojita of Spain.

Aitana Bonmati fires La Rojita ahead at the 13 minutes, Patricia Guijarro doubles the lead just before half time.

The Falconets pull one back on the 57 minutes through Peace Efih, but that was not enough to see them through.

