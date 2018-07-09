Super Eagles need more creative and good strikers – Amuneke

Emmanuel Amuneke, a FIFA Technical Study group member says the Super Eagles of Nigeria need more creative and good attackers if they wish to succeed in upcoming competition.

He disclosed this in an interview with Complete Sport.

According to him, the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr need to inject more creative midfielders and good attackers to make the team strong.

“It was a good try. We were close, yet still far off,” Amuneke noted

“We have seen some lapses and must correct them and inject fresh ideas to compete well against other teams that set up their team to nullify our threats.

“There were lots of positives from the tournament on the part of the Super Eagles which they must build on just like the creative aspect and the attack.” he added.

