Video: Coach Salisu Yusuf caught on tape receiving bribe to field players

16 mins ago

The BBC has published a video showing Nigeria’s top football coach, Salisu Yusuf, caught on camera taking cash from men posing as football agents to two Nigerian players.

The footage was captured by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in September 2017 – and is being broadcast for the first time by BBC Africa Eye.

Yusuf was the first assistant to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr during the Russian World Cup. And he is due to lead the national team to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

 

(NAN)

