Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal – how to Apply Now|latest news

The Nigerian Navy recruitment program is an exercise that occurs every year. Do you want to get enlisted right now? Here are the requirements, application procedure and many more details for a smooth application process.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020

The Nigerian Navy(NN) is a division of the Nigerian Armed force which is the biggest force in Africa. NN was formed from the Nigerian marine after the union of the north and south protectorate in 1914. It was established for the purpose of strengthening the Nigeria security.

The recruitment process takes place every year and the agency employs both graduates and non-graduate citizens of Nigeria. Citizens within the age span of 18-26 years are admitted.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment Requirements 2020

In order to be eligible for any position in the Nigerian Navy, it is important candidates meet all of the following requirements.

Must be a Nigerian

Must be within the age span of 18-22years while candidates with ND and NCE should be around 18-26 years.

Must possess a primary school leaving certificate

NYSC Discharge or Exemption certificate.

Candidate must be single. That is, must not have a spouse or child(ren) at the time of application.

Pregnant ladies mustn’t apply

Must not have any of the following health problems; Short sight, fracture, ear problem, flat foot, stammering and other natural disabilities.

Furthermore, male candidates should be and least 1.70m tall while female candidates should be at least 1.67m tall. Also, candidates mustn’t be a conflict of any crime and must be mentally and physically sound. It is advisable that applicants who have undergone orthopaedic surgery shouldn’t apply for The Nigerian Navy recruitment.

In addition, candidates should take serious note of the following tips -Multiple application would lead to automatic disqualification -The application is absolutely free, don’t let anyone dupe you of money -The screening section is very compulsory so candidates should be available for it. -Applicants should provide correct medical information as incorrect ones would lead to disqualification. -Applicants should review the eligibility options and make sure they’re fit for the recruitment.

Application procedure

Log in www.joinnigeriannavy.com

Click “ register “

“ Read and digest the displayed information carefully

Create an account.

Verify the email you used to create the account.

Go back to the recruitment page to fill the form

Fill your basic information correctly and upload your scanned documents.

Then, submit the form and print out the guarantor and guardian’s forms.

The Nigerian Navy Shortlisted Candidates

The Nigerian Navy shortlisted candidates would be published on the official website. These candidates will be invited for an aptitude test and interview.

During the interview, there will be a strict screening of applicants’ certificates so, it is advised to submit original certificates. Also, applicants will be subjected to medical tests to ascertain mental and physical fitness.

Furthermore, candidates will have to go to the screening centre with original and photocopies of documents, original and photocopies of Driver’s license/National ID/Voter’s card, stationery, two pair of navy blue shorts,2 white shirts, a pair of canvas, bedsheets and pillowcases, cutleries and 4-5 recent passport photograph.

The Nigerian Navy Salary Structure

The salary structure of the Nigerian Navy is based on ranks and levels just like other military agency in Nigeria. In NN, you can either be a commissioned officer or non commissioned officer.

The commissioned officer is involved in the leadership position of the navy like the Admiral, Vice Admiral, Rear admiral commodore, captain, commander, Lieutenant commander, Lieutenant, sub-lieutenant, Acting sub-lieutenant and midshipman.

The non commissioned officers of the Nigerian navy are those that don’t have a higher certificate or a university degree and are not involved in the decision making of the navy like warrant chief petty officer, chief petty officer, leading rating, Able rating, Ordinary rating and trainee.

Here is the salary of some officers in the Nigerian Navy per year

Admiral – #16,303,140

– #16,303,140 Vice Admiral – #13,363,229

– #13,363,229 Rear Admiral – #12,038,945

– #12,038,945 Commodore – #7,385,856

– #7,385,856 Captain – #3,715,859

– #3,715,859 Commander– #3,380,086

Benefits of working in the Nigerian Navy

As a Nigerian navy employee, you get numerous benefits such as free healthcare, personal growth, stable employment as the navy will take care of you after retirement, improvement of your leadership skills, you will get to see the world as travelling is constant and it will also encourage a strength and fitness lifestyle.

Functions of the Nigerian Navy

Enforce the rules and regulation concerning customs Train interested citizens on what the agency is all about Secure the citizen’s human rights while protecting the country Protect the waterways against criminals and invader Cooperate with other military forces to defend the country. Defence against international attacks. Helps to fight illegal fishing, oil theft and immigration.

Final Thoughts

The Nigerian Navy employs both the graduate and non-graduated citizens of Nigeria. This agency is in charge of providing maximum security for the country and also protect it from various attacks.

The recruitment process of the Nigerian navy is very delicate and you should make sure all the above instructions are adhered to.

In addition, make sure you visit the official website regularly to know the current update and to have a smooth recruitment process