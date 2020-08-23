Nigeria Police Constable Recruitment 2020/2021 Form – Apply Now

NIGERIA POLICE FORCE RECRUITMENT

The Nigeria Police Force is the primary law enforcement agency, it was established in the year 1930 in Nigeria. The law enforcement agency was established under the act of Section 214 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

The Nigeria Police Force is in operation across the entire states federation and also the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also, the supervision and control of the law enforcement agency is controlled by the Inspector General of Police.



What NPF does stand for ?

The Nigeria Police Force is in charge of the public affairs, the agency ensure public orderliness and safety. NPF is in charge of enforcing the laws governing the nation so as to prevent crimes among citizens,

securing the lives and properties of the masses, arresting of offenders who go against the rules and regulation of the federation and also charging offenders of the law to court in respect of their crimes so as to eradicate crimes and also protecting the lives of the masses.

Vision

To build a safe and secure environment for residents of Nigeria so as to enhance the economy growth of Nigeria

Mission

Equipping all aspiring officers with essential skills needed to secure and protect the public lives so as develop Nigeria’s economy and also the recruitment provides more jobs for Nigeria youth who are eligible and qualified.

In doing so, crimes rates in Nigeria due to unemployment will be reduced to some extent.



Nigerian police recruitment requirements 2020

The following requirements are needed in order to be qualified for NPF recruitment process:

Applicants are expected to be a Nigerian either by birth or work permit.

Age limits for all applicants must be between 17years to 25years of age during the time registration.

Candidates are expected to have authorized means of identification such as National Identity card, driving license, international passport, and also a current medical condition certificate from a reputable government or military hospital.

Applicants must not be less than 1.67m and 1.63m in height for male and female respectively.

Chest measurement must not be less than 0.87m for male applicants.

Pregnant applicants at the time of registration will not be shortlisted.

Applicants are required to have 5 credit grades in WASC/GCE/NABTEB/NECO which must include General Mathematics and English Language not more than two sittings.

BSc., Higher National Diploma (HND) or ND, National Certificate of Education (NCE) of any relevant field from a reputable institution will be a advantage.

Geographical mobility within and outside the State of Residence

HOW TO Apply for Nigerian police recruitment 2020

Candidates are advised to visit the NPF recruitment site www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and apply online.

Applicants are advised a functional email address, create your account and confirm your account through the confirmation link sent to your email

Fill the basic information correctly

Scan and Upload all essential documents and submit your application form online

A confirmation slip and your registration number will be sent to your registered email, you are advised to print out your confirmation slip and not to forget the registration, because it will be required during the screening exercise

Nigerian police recruitment SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

Shortlisted candidates who met all the requirements after the online application process will be notified through their registered email addresses, phone numbers and national newspaper.

Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo a medical fitness test from a government or military hospital as a normal procedure in all government agencies so as to be sure of their physical and health strength before the final stage.

Successful applicants must not have any record of criminal cases and financial issues such as theft, fraud. Lastly, applicants are to submit referee form which is expected to be download from the website and duly filled by reputable people in the society.



NPF SALARY PATTERN

The salary pattern of NPF is based on rank or position in the agency. The following are the list of some ranks with their salaries per month:

Police Recruit N9,019.42 Police Constable Grade Level 3 N43,293.83 Police Corporal(Grade level 4(1) N44,715.59 Police Sergent on Grade Level 5(1) N48,540.88 Cadet Inspector on Grade Level 07(10) N87,135.70

NOTE:

Email and Phone number can ONLY be used once in this registration. Candidates who applied multiple times will be penalized and disqualified.

Candidates who are computer literate and also know how to use Microsoft Office and internet will have an edge over applicants that are not.

Application is free and online, applicants are advised not to pay anyone in order to be selected.

As an officer of law you may be transferred from your state of residence to fulfill your official duty so as protect the lives of public.

CONCLUSION

Nigeria Police Force is recruiting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the available vacancies in the agency.

Candidates will be selected based on the above requirements stated, so you are advised to adhere to all instruction. You are advised to beware of fraudster that claims you have to pay before selection.