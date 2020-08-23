Nipost Recruitment 2020/2021 News & Form Portal www.nipost.gov.ng

NIPOST RECRUITMENT

The Nigerian Postal Service is a government corporation that was established in the year 1987 to oversee and handle transmission of messages or mail items from one place to another in Nigeria.



Over 3,000 post offices have been created in Nigeria and over 12,000 employees has been employed to work in NIPOST and also various department such as Commercial Business Units, EMS/Parcel, Financial Services, e-Commerce & Logistics, Mails, Property & Workshop, Counters, and Training department has been created to enhance postal services in Nigeria.

What NIPOST stand for:

The Nigerian Postal Service is responsible for the creation of new post offices, provision of facilities needed, and also equipping new employees for the task across the 36 states in Nigeria.

NIPOST determine the number of postage stamps created and how it’s been distributed, offer services on how postal messages are delivered, and also decide and review charges on postal services.

Vision

Becoming one of the world’s leading market-drive Corporation so as improve postal service in Nigeria.

Mission

Improving postal services in Nigeria so as to deliver efficient, reliable services to enhance the growth of the economy and to meet the expectation of stakeholders and also creating more jobs opportunity for eligible and qualified youth through the recruitment.

NIPOST recruitment requirement 2020

Provision of more jobs will reduce the rate of unemployment in Nigeria to an extent. In order to be selected for any position in NIPOST, applicants are advised to posses the following requirements:

Age limits must be between above 18years and not more than 35years as at the time of application.

Applicants are expected to be a Nigerian either by birth or work permit.

Applicants are expected to have any of the following authorized means of identification such as National Identity card, driving license, international passport.

Current medical condition certificate from a reputable government or military hospital is required from all applicants.

Five (5) credits grades from any of the following examination boards WASC/GCE/NABTEB/NECO which must nclude General Mathematics and English Language not more than two sittings.

Applicants are required any of the following educational certificate, Bachelor Degree (BSc.), Higher National Diploma (HND), National Certificate of Education (NCE), Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in the following discipline; accountancy, banking & finance, Statistics, Engineering, Geology or any related discipline from a reputable institution.

Computer literacy and basic knowledge on how to use Microsoft office and internet software are expected for all applicants.

Geographical mobility across the 36states in Nigeria is required.

NIPOST APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Eligible and interested candidates are urged to visit the NIPOST recruitment site www.nipost.gov.ng and click on the recruitment portal to apply.

Applicants are advised a functional email address, create your account and confirm your account through the confirmation link sent to your email

Makes sure that all basic information is filled correctly.

Scan and Upload all required documents and submit your application form online

A confirmation slip will be sent to your registered email, you are advised to print out your confirmation slip because it will be required during the screening exercise

NIPOST SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

After the online application process, candidates who met all the requirements will be shortlisted and notified through their registered email addresses, and on the official website of NIPOST.

As the normal procedure for all government agencies, shortlisted candidates are required to undergo a medical fitness test from a government hospital to confirm their physical and health status before the final stage.

Applicants who are shortlisted are advised not to have any record of criminal cases and financial issues such as theft, fraud, bankruptcy.

Lastly, applicants are to submit referee form which is expected to be download from the website and duly filled by reputable people in the society.



NIPOST SALARY PATTERN

NIPOST salary is always based on the rank, position or grade level in the agency. The following are the list of some position with their salaries per month:

Accountant N53,000.00 Engineer N65,293.83 Logistic Manager N108,000.00 Administrative Officer N53,000.00

NOTE:

Eligible applicants are advised to use a functional email address for registration and also ONLY one email and phone number can be for application.

Candidates who applied multiple times will be disqualified automatically.

Application is free and online, applicants are advised not to pay anyone in order to be selected.

As a government employee and postal service worker you may be required to some travelling if there’s a need and also note that you may be transferred from one postal office to another.

CONCLUSION

Nigerian Postal Service is recruiting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the available vacancies in the corporation.

Selection of applicants into the agency will be free and based on the above requirements stated, so you are advised to adhere to all instruction. You are urged to beware of fraudster that claims you have to pay before selection.