2019: If Not Udom Emmanuel, who else?

…The choice between peace and war!

By Itoro Udotim

A people without knowledge of their ancestry deserve no place in the cosmos ~IBIBIO BOOK OF WISDOM

At this juncture where Akwa Ibom State is yet to witness another democratic election, it may be considered in order to recapitulate the collosal evolution process through which the state (AKWA IBOM) began, developed and thereby to indicate the trends of its continuous progress and achievements without being unmindful of its failures in a changing world and circumstances.

After many decades of perforations in our democracy; It is as certain as a fact that democracy was returned to take its full course in 1999, where both the majority and minority tribes have so far been offorded the lacuna to have a faire share in the scheme of things in the state without sentiment.

Prior to the 1999 general elections, a political status quo was adopted through a high powered memorandum of understanding which offered Obong Victor Attah from Uyo senatorial district to preside over the State as Governor for eight (8) years and senator Godswill Akpabio from Ikot Ekpene senatorial district for eight (8) years respectively without any enteruption, even when the haters of peace agitated so hard to truncate the free rotation of power in 2003 and 2011, Akwa Ibom people stood together to defend the unity our forebears handed over to us as heritage. For the sake of posterity and continuity, Udom Emmanuel must be voted again to complete the years (8), spiritually and traditionally meant for Eket senatorial district, for it was widely agreed in 2011 that there must always be the same governor for years.

It is so epileptic and lugubrious that those who have conventionally benefited from this rotation of power in the state directly or indirectly are now churning for a tribal war, acting Oliver-Twist, asking for more, perhaps, working tremendously to destroy the ladder they once used to get to where they are today, unknown to them that they are armless war generals, because it is believed that “anyone who feels he is leading when no one is following him is just taking a walk ” just like the Biblical Saul.

Akwa Ibom people are wise enough to know that, without Udom Emmanuel their lives and properties at risk, comparing the state of security in this few years of Udom Emmanuel’s administration and those ugly dark years of the self acclaimed emperor, where our dear state was engulfed with assassinations and killings.

Governor Udom Emmanuel is working tirelessly to ensure food sufficiency in the years ahead, he is currently laying concrete foundations for the teeming youths, with sumptuous functional industries across the state

