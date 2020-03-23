A peep into Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company

Share this post:









By Kenneth Jude

The Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company located in Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom State is no doubt one of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s bold imprints that lend credence to his industrialisation drive.

The facility which sits on an 8000 square-metre of land is owned by a Turkey-born business man, investor and widely travelled, Mr. Onur Kumral, who has investments in over 17 countries of the world, and having believed that Akwa Ibom has good development policies and adequate security, plus the overwhelming support provided by Governor Emmanuel’s administration, he was spurred to confidently take the risk of bringing such huge investment into the country.

Inaugurated by the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on 23rd September 2017, the number two citizen of the country lauded the foresight of Governor Emmanuel in considering such an investment at a time the nation was grappling with economic recession. He maintained that the coming on stream of the company, with a minimum daily syringe production capacity of 1 million, would help Nigeria overcome the capital flight that saw the country’s health sector depend solely on imports.

Unrivalled, the Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company is the largest disposable syringe factory in Africa. It Produces three types of disposable syringes (2ml,5ml and 10ml), which are made with state- of-the-art technology from high quality medical grade raw materials.The barrels are highly transparent with tight black extended graduation which is easier to read.

Manned by smart personnel, staffers of Jubilee Syringe Factory have been properly trained to understand their roles and deliver accordingly. This, of course, is in tune with Governor Emmanuel’s taste for excellence — a core value that has driven his policy thrust from the first day the top banker took the state’s top chair.

Jubilee syringes are made available in leur slip, meaning the needles can simply be pushed on. The syringes are made of polypropylene/high density polyethylene, rubber-free, pyrogen-free, latex-free, DEHP-free, PVC-free, non-toxic. They are sterile and individually blister packed.

Jubilee Syringe Company is not just about nice staff and topnotch equipment, their products, bristling with quality, get to customers in time. No delays. No disappointmets. No stories of inefficiency and all that crap.

The company boasts of a plant that produces 350 Million syringes, making Nigeria an exporter of syringe to Benín, Sierra Leone, Ghana etc. In 2014, it is worth noting that Nigeria imported 90% of its syringe from India, but today the story as changed with the grand entry of Jubilee Syringe Company into the market.

Apart from profit for which every business strives to make, the Syringe Manufacturing Company has not only been able to cushion the high rate of unemployment, but has succeeded in helping stabilise Nigeria’s economy, while adding the much needed value to Akwa Ibomites and Nigerians at large through training and retraining.

It could be recalled that in keeping faith with its vision of expanding the knowledge of its staffers, the company had sometime ago sent about 12 Nigerians to Istanbul, Turkey for advanced training on key areas of Injection Machines. These 12 Nigerians were trained on the operation of Injection Moulding Machines, Maintenance of Moulds and Quality Control.

With a staff strength of about 126 (one hundred and twenty-six), 90 percent of which are direct staff while the remaining 10 percent is made up of indirect staff, with brighter prospects of employing more in the future, there is no doubting the fact that the Syringe Manufacturing Company has created employment for this group of Nigerians who hitherto were not employed or were underemployed as the case may be.

What is more, the strides recorded in the company since its inauguration in 2007 is all but a testament to the current administration’s dogged determination to turn the fortunes of the state around in many ways never experienced before 2015.

The Sales Manager of the Company, Godwin Kelechi who spoke on how syringes produced in the company are faring in the market, said emphatically that there’s no part of the country Jubilee Syringe isn’t used.

Kelechi who spoke with this writer, said Syringe Manufacturing Company has since taken over as the leading brand in the market from current indices. This, he added, is due to the quantity of Syringe being churned out monthly by the company as compared to others whom he said are only direct importers hence lack the tentacles that Jubilee Syringe boasts of.

In his words: “they don’t have the spread that we have. They just buy and sell directly to their customers, while we get our spread through our distributors, so that speaks volumes of the products,”

The Syringe Manufacturing Company is, at any rate, another prove of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s unhidden drive to reposition the health sector of the state. A man of his hue can only be supported to keep making bold marks in governance.

Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company is one of the current administration’s slew of industries, a major plank on which the Completion Agenda stands.



Kenneth Jude writes from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

