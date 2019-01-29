A peep into Udom Emmanuel’s manifesto: His morals, ethical and Professional foundations.

Share this post:









By Saviour Udo, Uyo

He is a true believer in God because he knows that in the affairs of men, it has always been “ONLY GOD” and will ever be “ONLY GOD”. He practice the Scriptural values of faith and truth. At a time of an observed paucity of sound moral values, the cannons of his leadership continue to be HONESTY, TRUTH and JUSTICE with service to humanity. These are the values that shape and distil his thought. Indeed, his professional training and practice in the banking and finance sector provide the developmental foundation that has sharpened his skills in driving economic development: with nearly 20 years career with Zenith Bank PLC, his tenure as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State has been a blessing to the State and the nation at large.

His political leadership, truly, fulfills what the scriptures say in Proverbs chapter 4, verse 18 that: “The path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day”.

It is his desire, therefore, to continue to bring sound financial management, purpose-driven leadership and direction to Akwa Ibom State for another four years.

RENEWED POLICIES:

Akwa Ibom State Strategic Industrialization Master Plan Study. It is his intention to bring a full-blown “’New Development Blueprint” for Akwa Ibom State, which will support the on-going industrialization initiatives. This will be captured as a Master Plan Blueprint that will offer the roadmap and strategies for achieving the goals of his First Term Manifesto which were:

• Job Creation

• Wealth Creation

• Poverty Alleviation

• Infrastructural Consolidation and Expansion

• Economic and Political Inclusion

There will be a need for the Manifesto Implementation to be guided by an overarching Master Plan that will be formulated by experts and from Stakeholder Buy-in Validation Workshop, which will be staged in accordance with World Bank standards. The target will be to produce a Master Plan that will also meet potential donor agency standards, in order to attract external funding from donor agencies into the State.

This master plan will also signpost the huge investment opportunities in the State for investors.

