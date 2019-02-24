Akpabio – The new Ichabod

Share this post:









By Emmanuel Sam

Dear Akwa Ibomites, thank you for telling the world that nobody can decide your destiny in three hours. Thank you for proving to the world that the glory of God had long departed from Akpabio who is now described as Ichabod.

Yesterday was the toughest day for Akpabio in his life. God proved to Akpabio personally that nobody who assumes His position can succeed in anything he does.

Akpabio before today, had told those who cared to listen that he would finish elections in Akwa Ibom within three hours. It is sad that barely 13 hours since elections finished, Akpabio cannot boldly say the result of his ward.

Akpabio thought he is God and when he moves, everybody must follow him. At several fora , Akpabio had boosted that Akwa Ibom State is 80-90 percent APC.

He had deceived his fellow party men at the national that he would win Akwa Ibom State for APC, but he never knew he would be struggling to win his elections. Shame befalls Akpabio today, and forever as God has proved Himself to this god.

Akpabio left those who used to do elections for him behind. He looked down on them and resorted to tagging them rebellious people for not following him.

He believed as a master, people should follow him without asking questions. As God would have, his heart was hardened against his followers who used to work for him during elections. Today, they have collectively proved to him that there can’t be master without followers.

The lesson here is that, while Akpabio is ruminating in shame, those who are masters today should know that it is their followers that make them bear the Master’s toga. Therefore, nobody should treat his followers as unimportant.

People thought Akpabio was something, but God has reduced him to the position He kept Nebuchadnezzar . Akpabio may run mad after elections and may end in grave.

Akpabio now lives in past glories, and he has realised that his new name is Ichabod-the Glory of God has departed. May Akpabio remain in shame forever, and may God’s name continue to be magnified.

