Akwa Ibom 2019: Udom Is Finished!

By Odumayak Okpo

Senator Godswill Akpabio’s uncommon defection to APC remains the boldest political event ever to break in Akwa Ibom State. It will not be soon forgotten because its sociopolitical effects will unfold through many months and years. For the APC, it provided a ramp to the Hilltop Mansion. Against Udom Emmanuel and the PDP, it spells doom, remains their fight for life and a lingering nightmare too difficult to overcome. Udom Emmanuel is politically finished in Akwa Ibom State.

Best described as a political Tsunami, the uncommon defection goes along way to prove that Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, is the undisputed political legend of our time and the statesman we have long sought. He cannot be ignored for whatsoever reason, whatsoever he says, the nation listens; to wherever he goes, there will Akwa Ibom people follow. By his uncommon defection wand, Akwa Ibom State has turned into an APC State.

The effect of Sen. Akpabio’s defection is most devastating on Udom Emmanuel because since becoming governor, he (Udom Emmanuel) had always been shielded and tolerated by his mentor and predecessor. Apart from the defection, no other action or statement by Sen. Akpabio could have been more effective for the public repudiation of a prodigal ward (Udom Emmanuel) whose needless antagonism and waywardness had to end.

In just one day, the uncommon defection ripped apart Udom Emmanuel’s lying and incompetent government. It ended Udom Emmanuel’s inexplicable behavior that insulted, humiliated and back stabbed Sen. Akpabio. It also rattled comportment and reasonableness out of Udom Emmanuel’s support base. Except those who live in denial, Akwa Ibomites know that Udom Emmanuel is psychologically and politically shattered.

Now, politics has turned out so bad for Udom Emmanuel that he has abandoned governance and is focusing both attention and resources on buying support rallies. Remnants of his devastated support base have taken to day-by-day solidarity (read sympathy) rallies paid for by the governor. Udom Emmanuel is politically finished in Akwa Ibom State.

By his reaction to Sen. Akpabio’s defection, we now confirm that Udom Emmanuel was not at all cut for political leadership. He lacks spunk and capacities to withstand political storm waters, let alone a political Tsunami that has just swept him off his feet.

Akwa Ibomites also know that Gov. Udom Emmanuel, brought in as a greenhorn, personifies weak and bad leadership. He has a very poor performance record. In fact, he is the worst performing governor in the history of Akwa Ibom State. As a result of his poor performance, twenty years of PDP in the State is about swept into the gutter.

Also, his short political career is under the threat of extinction, even as his chance of being reelected is fast diminishing. Udom Emmanuel is a one term governor, he is politically finished in Akwa Ibom State.

Afraid that Udom Emmanuel is politically finished, some of the governor’s surrogates have switched into self preservation and enrichment modes. They develop and deploy corruption strategies mostly for selfish interests.

Also, they exploit Udom Emmanuel’s weaknesses by pushing him into all kinds of panic driven absurdities for purposes of corrupt enrichment and destruction of the State. Udom Emmanuel will be more devastated when he gets to see many of his Akpabio mentored surrogates use and dump him for the APC in few weeks from today.

As Udom Emmanuel has no good performance record to show, he is confused and desperate. He has a short time left in the Hilltop Mansion and is groping for anything that looks like a lifeline. Udom Emmanuel is politically finished in Akwa Ibom State.

There are four panic and corruption driven strategies now deploying from Udom Emmanuel’s aides and the PDP. My purpose of briefly analyzing them is so that the public, especially the electorate, can beware and avoid being shafted or abused by deplorables who are determined to loot and destroy Akwa Ibom State.

Their first evil strategy is to buy support and votes.

Their second is to stoke ethnic disaffection.

Their third is to demonize any opponent (specifically Sen. Godswill Akpabio) and their fourth is to target and manipulate Akpabio loyalists into supporting Udom Emmanuel.

Federal Government’s determination to end ballot box snatching and other forms of elections rigging appears unfavorable to Udom Emmanuel’s reelection plan. His alternative strategy, which was tested during the recent Ekiti State gubernatorial election, is the flagrant votes buying scheme called ” See-And-Buy”.

Although ” See-And-Buy” failed to win the Ekiti governorship election for PDP, embattled Gov. Udom Emmanuel has no option than to retain and expand that scheme to included the buying of support rallies.

So far, Udom Emmanuel has bought himself hundreds of support (read sympathy) rallies and messages all in a bid to downplay effects of public apathy.

