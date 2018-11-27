Akwa Ibom Is No Worse Than The East Asian Miracles

Share this post:









By Aniekan Akpan

“We live in this era that has benefited from the Industrial Revolution, and we live with a kind of luxury and plenty that even all but the poorest of Americans live with a kind of sensuousness that was un-imagined by medieval kings. But in order to get to this point, a lot of people had to suffer in really terrible ways” David Liss

After more than 57 years of independence, Nigeria is yet to be an industrialized nation. The country remains an exporter of raw materials and even a common commodities, like Toothpick, Plastics. Over 90 percent of export earnings and 70 percent of government revenues are derived from crude oil export. While this may not be a deliberate policy of government, the Nigerian leadership has not been able to crack this knotty problem. With more Nigeria leaders focussing more on fake contracts drive emanating from Agenda “Infrastructural Development neglecting the many multiplier effects of industrialization in a State economy and Development” (dupe).

Akwa Ibom In Larger Picture;

After more than 26 years of political independence, and creation, it was of impounding shame that while our Lagos, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers counterparts are reaping both from the politics of Industrial Injection(investment) and Derivation Wait, we are on only “Come and Take” or Derivation Wait kind of governance and self-Sustaining economy as you may called it. Prompting and always waiting for Revenue and Federal/Star Civil Service Recruitments for self-Sustainanance and socioeconomic sufficiency.

I am not here to find fault but the remedy,

Maybe there was no “Nehemiah” that was ready to build the House of the Lord knowing too well that..it’s the Lord’s not any man, or better still, maybe it was not yet time for it to be done. But still, this is what we were missing in the couple of years of Our Feudal Lords Kind of Politics, Politics of Importation and Politics of No diversification of our ideals, Models and Potentials as a State.

√ Increase National Income

√ Higher Standard of Living

√ Economic Stability

√ Development of Markets

√ Rise in Agricultural Products

√ Greater Specialization in labour and employment

√ Increased Savings and Investment

√ And lot more

In other economies, many of them no worse off in 1960 than these East Asian “miracle” economies were, large fractions of the population still live in feudal sectors with incomes only slightly above subsistence levels. But as a State and as a well meaning Citizens, how are we to interpret the above successes and failures ranging from the sight of our judgements?

Economists, today, are divided on many aspects of this question, but I think that if we look at the right evidence, organized in the right way, we can get very close to a coherent and reliable view of the changes in the wealth of nations that have occurred in the lasttwo centuries and those that are likely to occur in this one. The Asian miracles are only one chapter in the larger story of the world economy since World War II, and that story in turn is only one chapter in the history of the industrial revolution. I will set out what I see as the main facts of the economic history of the recent past, with a minimum of theoretical interpretation, and try to see what they suggest about the future of the world economy. I do not think we can understand the contemporary world without understanding the events that have given rise to it.

Now that we have a Governor in Udom Emmanuel who has taken the “bulls by the horns” with Akwa Ibom Mantra and Industrialization, let support it, let cherish our own; Now Akwa Ibom can boast of indigenous Local Rice Production, Coconut Refinery, Syringe Factory, Fertilizer Factory, Pencil and Toothpick Industry, and the likes with all, been in good form, active and Operational

The East Asian tigers(Miracles), did not explode in one day like volcano,.. theirs is a tale of Patience, determination, Continuous Support and Culturing.

In Akwa Ibom as well, it will ends in Praise…Akwa Ibom is in the Hands of God!

Udom is sure building Akwa Ibom Ingenuity and Future.

Akwa is no worse that the East Asian “Miracles”.

#LetkeepstheRight!

Our industries…Our future!

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)