APC and their deceitful tendencies

Share this post:









…end time Political Party

By Itoro Udotim

According to the Holy book “At that time many shall turn away from the truth and shall betray and hate each other… many false prophets shall appear and shall deceive many”.

Now to further convince you that the APC as a Party is seriously raising people who think and conclude that the world is a treacherous globe, about this time 2014, presented Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel to Akwa Ibom people by one man as an eight (8) year successor with a very saleable slogan “UDOM IS RIGHT” compelling the people to believe in Mr. Udom Emmanuel as a compendium of a unique petedunnite, capable of delivering to us, cottage industries, engaging the teeming youths with skill acquisitions and enhancements, sustaining the free and compulsory education policy.

But rather sad and disheartening that upon defecting to the APC, same mouth who carefully polished Mr. Udom Emmanuel as the best, is now prevaricated from the truth and suddenly chosen to become a twin metal gong, talking from both sides of his mouth, thereby leading millions of Akwa Ibomites astray, causing disunity amongst tribes and territories, creating factions everywhere just to be accentuated, ready and prepared to send many of our innocent youths to their respective tombstones.

And I attempted to ask, is our God an author of confusion? but the answer is no, therefore, God will surely arise to prove Himself as God of justice, equity and fairness, perhaps, Akwa Ibom State does not belong to ONE person,

However, No one can force us to agree that “MR. RIGHT” has drastically became Mr. Wrong without a convincing fact to back up such a selfish claim.

Moreover; Contually threatening the lives of Akwa Ibom people with a stupendous rumours of war is highly condemnable, and has narrowly driven our collective memories back to the prophesy of a scholar, ROBERT GREENE “…consider the hidden costs of war: time lost, political goodwill squandered, an embittered enemy bent on revenge… ”

Having assessed that they are not coming together because they love Akwa Ibom, but are coming back to form a conglomeration in order to empty the treasury if given the opportunity once again, but surprisingly for them, it’s all an illusional game.

I urge Akwa Ibom people to ignore their empty threats and concentrate on supporting Governor Udom Emmanuel to complete his tenure in 2023.

We can never return to the dark days where crimes were legalised, our rights as citizens were politically defeated and every tribe was always at war with one another.

The peace so enjoyed is enough to rate Governor Udom Emmanuel the best.

Akwa Ibom people be wise.

Vote Governor Udom Emmanuel!

Vote peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

#ONLYGOD

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)