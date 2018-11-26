Attah, Akpabio, Udom and the rest of us: Honour or nemesis?

Share this post:









By Ewa Okpo Edmund Esq

Now that Udom has renamed Akwa Ibom International Airport (AKIA) after Obong Attah I think Nsima Ekere should be honorable enough to withdraw from the race because he now has no manifesto to carryout. No need to waste our precious ballot time. How did renaming the airport after a man he’d hitherto disregarded suddenly become his manifesto in the first place?

Well, Udom Emmanuel came courting the former Governor from day one, giving him all the benefits unduly denied him and for the first time ever in Akwa Ibom State we started having past civilian governors come together as one at state events until recently when one opted out for want of monopoly of glory and etcetera “avarices”.

One wouldn’t need a soothsayer to know that Obong Attah would easily find a better family in Udom Emmanuel. We were here in this state when Attah’s successor practically decapitated him politically. On one of such instances he went to the former governor’s ward, hand picked a cripple and imposed him as counselor on the people. Don’t misunderstand me please, giving the physically challenged political position isn’t a bad idea at all. I advocate for more of that myself. But doing so to score cheap political point in ridicule of another is a very bad omen for political nemesis. If you loved the physically challenged like that why not empower the ones in your place also? Prove the good faith. Wisdom, the bible says, is proven right by its children.

Well, that’s not the gist for today.

So as I was saying, Attah and indeed Akwa Ibom people can testify that this honour coming from Udom is long over due and couldn’t have come from a more honourable man than Udom who came building bridges of political camaraderie across the state in place of the rancour so ubiquitously planted by elements before him.

I will not hide my sentiments. Those who know me know i don’t pretend. I’m not a fan of Attah’s. But this honour done him is one that should have been done even before the stadium was named after Bro. Goddy. What hatred nay malice did Akpabio have against Attah who brought him from no where (though some say Lagos via night bus) and gave him the platform to rise into becoming Akwa Ibom’s Governor? That Attah didn’t endorse him couldn’t have been all. After all I know many of his kinsmen who didn’t support him yet he called them into his cabinet and wined and dined with them.

Six years after his protracted witch hunting of his predecessor we were all here on our own when he (or was it his wife?) brought Udom Emmanuel from Zenith Bank and in less than two years thereafter sold his candidacy to us. For the love of good things we acquiesced. And true to type while prophets of dooms forecasted war between Bro. Goddy and Deacon Emma the latter in a lamblike humility practically spoon fed the former with honour and respect. He even sacked a commissioner to please him! Who does that? Would Akpabio have sacked an aide to please even the president in his time? Instead he sacked people then for hobnobbing with his former boss. Yes.

Before you contend with me on this fact tell yourself first – what did Engr. Patrick Ekpo Otu his first deputy do to be replaced with Nsima Ekere who was later controversially replaced with Lady Valerie Ebe after a botched impeachment plot? Aha, now you understand. Talking about impeachments, I vividly recall the heavy artillery security at the house of assembly that day as an assembly aide. Of course the senate president now was a man of many avoidable wars then. That aside.

With all these peaceful and humble entreats by Udom in avoidance of quarrels with his predecessor; Akpabio in his characteristic irrectitude without provocation manufactured his own bespoken provocation. Truly, when the gods want to kill a dog they first of all make it run mad. O’ how our Uncle Goddy has indeed gone beyond mad. The diagnosis is unprecedented, a demented narcissistic megalomaniac schizophrenia crystal in the way he jumped ship from a party, that cradled him from political nonentity to peerless nobility, to a party he publicly decried as “evil and shit” – going about heralding it now as house of Messiahs even to the point of discrediting all the years of his stewardship as aide, commissioner and governor christening it 16 years of zero performance! My God, the gods must be crazy indeed! How could they do this to our own, their own, your own?

Be that as it may, we can’t fault this former acting good man. It is nemesis catching up on him in its own special way. As he did not honor he that was before him nemesis has sent him walking away from his own honour. M’Abasi! This is nemesis! Thank God it’s not something China or Aba can manufacture. By now we would have them in many versions.

Akpabio himself told us that what money cannot buy more money will buy. This market of his more more money cannot buy out. Nemesis is not for sale. Even if it were it sure seems beyond the reach of the “richests”. God help us.

Beyond politics, our state needs prayers. If it continues like this our former governors shall by tradition remain foes without cause to each other. Successor – Predecessor malice is not a trend for us to clap. For no reason Akpabio as Governor denied Attah his honor as former Governor, for no genuine reason former Governor Akpabio himself is now making obloquy of the honor Governor Udom has for him, choosing war in the stead. God forbid that this tradition come to stay in a state named after God.

Perhaps, there’s hope. For today we have seen that Gov. Udom standing in the gap for his predecessor to render all honors due former Governor Attah to him while owing former Governor Akpabio no debt in love and honor. An act of redeeming the time by one discerning that the days are evil so that he that will come after him in 2023 shall continue in this love and honor.

For God cannot be mocked, he that presently lurks covetously for that place of honor is one that will typically deny all before him their due honor. Akwa Ibom cannot risk another episode of intra state rancour. The only nemesis that should come around in this state should be love, honour, unity, progress and other kindred beatitudes.

Congratulations Obong Arch Victor Attah for your earned honor.

Congratulations Deacon Udom Emmanuel for doing the honorable thing.

Congratulations Akwa Ibom State for that affliction shall not come again.

Ewa Okpo Edmund Esq is a Street Lawyer, Arbitrator and Literati

