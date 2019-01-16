Before the manifesto: 3 years of the going

Share this post:









By Ime Jacobs

Today, January 16,2019, Dcn Udom Emmanuel is set to present his declaration of intentions and motives (manifesto) with prescriptive notions for carrying out changes that should be in the next four years.

This has also aroused questions and doubts in the minds of most Akwa Ibomites (especially, the skeptics) on what the past 3 years of Udom Administration has achieved.

The question of what Udom has achieved in three years is a none question. He has worked hard to ensure the relationship between peace and cement a harmonious relationship with others. We have grown together and learned together.

In 2015, when he emerged, his predecessor, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, predicted that he will be Akwa Ibom’s ‘Next Governor of reinvention.’ Barely 3 years of his administration, Udom has proven that prediction true and, if anything, it is an understatement – he has served during some of most challenging times with tremendous grace and substance, bringing strategic and creative vision to the State and moving Akwa Ibom forward as a people with same vision.

All of us in the state admire his inspirational leadership and stellar Administration. I’m proud of him as a pre-eminent governorship candidate of a state.

His commitment to the community — from working together to improve Akwa Ibom’s public schools, to creating and fostering collaborative efforts regarding the environment and sustainability, to ensuring that the community continues to be able to access all that the State has to offer — has helped to ensure that Akwa Ibom remains a remarkable place to live and work.

In the 3 years that governor Udom has led one of the best States in Nigeria , he has made the State more attending , more affordable and accessible to all. His efforts to support scientific research, sustainability, and the arts make him an invaluable leader in higher education, as well as making history herself as the state’s first escorted governor. We’re grateful for the ideas and initiatives he brings to the State.

When properly overhauled, Udom has excelled as a leader across all domains, from the intellectual and the organizational to the ethical and the human….

Most importantly, he is a model of integrity who exemplifies and stewards with values of honesty, responsibility, empathy, and public service.

This moment present yet another opportunity to welcome him back to do more!

I know of no leader with such gifts of mind and here, he has made Akwa Ibom a more excellent and a more efficient State, by insisting that efficiency itself is a quality that admits of excellence.

The job of being a governor of a State as complex as Akwa Ibom is, just cannot be understated and understood by the lowly minds. Akwa Ibom, in many respects, is the most sought-after, visible and prominent State in the Country. Whatever happens at the political level about Akwa Ibom matters not just at Akwa Ibom, it matters enormously to the rest of Nigeria. So that puts a tremendous responsibility on the shoulders of the Governor to continue to represent the State in the most positive way.

Udom was presented to Akwa Ibom People as their governor, but has become their first leader, a choice that has proven “historic and trial bliaze new grounds on the politics of what political scientist call clientelism (‘godfatherism).

He has displayed his leadership dexterity in his ability to settle pressing economic issues in the state amidst recession that rocked the country shortly after being sworn in in 2015.

Udom’s work to open the State’s doors to qualified investors across the economic spectrum at home and abroad which was critically important, as was his work to get the State and offshoots to work together through his “industrilisation initiative.

The extent to which the Industrialisation message has been internalized by the State, is impressive consequently, it has made it a much stronger State. “The complexity of Akwa Ibom — the famous tubs on their own bottoms — makes leading the State really a matter of character. In many respects, the governors’s most important management tool is inyegrity, his voice, and bully pulpit. Udom used all of those to tremendous effect over the last 3 years.”

He is an invaluable leader in Statism. I have enormous admiration for Udom Emmanuel as a bridge-builder and a truly transformational leader.

Governor Udom’s’s exceptional leadership has strengthened every part of this State and positioned Akwa Ibom well for the rapidly developing challenges and opportunities of our time. One cannot overstate the efforts to create an unparalleled thriving environment for our younger generation in a competitively generative environment for our indigenes

TO SAY THAT FOR the past three years, Akwa Ibom is fortunate to have been stewarded by such an innovative, forward-thinking leader, Governor Udom’s legacy is a globally respected one that stands for the truth, inspires breakthrough, research, and models the role that the State plays in elevating ourselves and our world.

Governor Emmanuel deserves credit not only for a steady brand of leadership, but also for a forward-thinking and value-driven one . Despite the many accolades coming his way, Udom has another chapter of four years in office; it is hoped that he will continue to use his bully pulpit to build a more inclusive Akwa Ibom Community.

Congratulations, Sir. You may now present us a manifesto.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)