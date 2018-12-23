Buhari, Jubril of Sudan and the rest of us

Share this post:









By Abel Udoekene

Beyond the argument on the identity of President Muhammadu Buhari, it’s time we call a spade a spade. Whether you addressed him as President Buhari or you have fallen to the asertion that he is now a certain Jubril from Sudan, the truth remains he is a cross we have to bear from now till 2019 and beyond if we so desire.

To me, no matter what name you give to him, I have never liked his style of leadership. From how he stayed for months without forming a cabinet to his over 100 days medical tourism abroad, I had long lose faith in his ability to make any tangible improvement in the economic of our dear nation.

And I think this whole drama of a certain man from Sudan leading us is demeaning, sad and uncalled for.

But owing to this height of confusion that is currently bedeviling our nation, it is logical that we put some things into perspective.

First, let assume that the tales of the two powerful men controlling our economy by Her Excellency, the first Lady Mrs Aisha Buhari was true, then we have a lot to worry about.

Secondly, most people are of the opinion that President Buhari was a frequent tourist to foreign hospitals before the Jubril question surfaces, but even if this was true, are we questioning the strength of miracle and science, what happened to stems cells?

Thirdly, It is very true that Pre-2015 Buhari is different from Post-2015 Buhari especially in actions and the way he relate with Nigerians.

For instance, Pre-2015 Buhari appeared to be aware of Nigeria pressing needs like insecurity, unemployment, corruption and a whole lot. He even promised to fix the economy within a short possible time.

But post 2015 Buhari appeared to share no connection with Nigerians. There was even a certain drama put up by his media handler on “the human side of Buhari” which suggest that the post 2015 Buhari maybe exhibiting ”the non-human side of Buhari”

However, no matter what you believe, it’s not about Buhari, Jubril or Sudan, it is about us, what do we really want? For me, the man in Aso Rock has done his best and it is high time we send him home in 2019 for the sake our future.

Abel Udoekene is a writer, a fisherman and a python enthusiast, he can be reached via [email protected]

