Buhari, Jubril of Sudan and the rest of us
By Abel Udoekene
Beyond the argument on the identity of President Muhammadu Buhari, it’s time we call a spade a spade. Whether you addressed him as President Buhari or you have fallen to the asertion that he is now a certain Jubril from Sudan, the truth remains he is a cross we have to bear from now till 2019 and beyond if we so desire.
To me, no matter what name you give to him, I have never liked his style of leadership. From how he stayed for months without forming a cabinet to his over 100 days medical tourism abroad, I had long lose faith in his ability to make any tangible improvement in the economic of our dear nation.
And I think this whole drama of a certain man from Sudan leading us is demeaning, sad and uncalled for.
But owing to this height of confusion that is currently bedeviling our nation, it is logical that we put some things into perspective.
First, let assume that the tales of the two powerful men controlling our economy by Her Excellency, the first Lady Mrs Aisha Buhari was true, then we have a lot to worry about.
Secondly, most people are of the opinion that President Buhari was a frequent tourist to foreign hospitals before the Jubril question surfaces, but even if this was true, are we questioning the strength of miracle and science, what happened to stems cells?
Thirdly, It is very true that Pre-2015 Buhari is different from Post-2015 Buhari especially in actions and the way he relate with Nigerians.
For instance, Pre-2015 Buhari appeared to be aware of Nigeria pressing needs like insecurity, unemployment, corruption and a whole lot. He even promised to fix the economy within a short possible time.
But post 2015 Buhari appeared to share no connection with Nigerians. There was even a certain drama put up by his media handler on “the human side of Buhari” which suggest that the post 2015 Buhari maybe exhibiting ”the non-human side of Buhari”
However, no matter what you believe, it’s not about Buhari, Jubril or Sudan, it is about us, what do we really want? For me, the man in Aso Rock has done his best and it is high time we send him home in 2019 for the sake our future.
Abel Udoekene is a writer, a fisherman and a python enthusiast, he can be reached via [email protected]
Thank you, I have never believed that he was a Jubril from Sudan. I always believed that his old age has caught up with him.
He has to go
Why are you so sympathetic to this man from Sudan?
You are losing it.
However I like your conclusion, he must go
Yes, we need to send him home, Sudan or Daura in 2019. But Atiku is not a good replacement, even though he is better than Buhari
Buhari is going no where, he will be there till 2023.
You have spoken well, I have never believed in the Jubril theory.
Buahri till 2023.
We will shock all the naysayers.
In other words the non human side of Buhari is the Jubril of Sudan.
May God help us.
The man in Aso Rock is Jubril not Buhari, I voted for Buhari I know him, he can’t be there and we are suffering this way, this is the worst administration in the history of Nigeria. No light, no work, nothing is working. APC should tell Nigerians what they did to Buhari
You are on point.
But the way APC will rig 2019 election even God will she’d tears for Nigeria