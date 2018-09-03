Chris Ekpenyong: Please Take a Bow! Part 1

By AmanamHillary Umo-Udofia

I need to preface this article with a few clarifications. I have taken a long sabbatical leave from writing about partisan politics, and it is real fun watching the drama from the balcony. Having understood what governance should be, I now devote my time and energy in pursuit of three passions – speaking truth to power, defending the cause of young people and the need to retire the old cabals.

Let me digress a bit to refresh our memory on where we are, and thus provide the context in which to evaluate the issues at hand. The election of Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2015 left many tongues wagging. Some had argued vehemently that it was the turn of Abak 5 to take a shot at the Senate.

With his defection to the APC last month coupled with Governor’s stance on zoning, some had anticipated that the “alleged injustice” perpetrated would be corrected. Now the same PDP elders have chosen to do the unthinkable by endorsing Chris Ekpenyong, negating their much touted respect for ‘zoning’. This is not only ridiculous but disgusting!

I wasn’t born yet when Chris Ekpenyong made his debut in partisan politics. I was in Junior Secondary School when he was elected Deputy Governor. Today, I am a proud young with a bright career. Today, I am old enough to take charge of leadership. Yet, folks like Ukarakpa want to reduce the ration of a new political generation. Is that fair?

In a span of five months, another general election will be upon us. All over the place, the electorates are gearing up for what they hope to be a new era and there are talks of a fresh beginning. Hope upon false hope that perhaps this time will be different. But there is nothing in the body politic to suggest that things will be different.

Now, the political actors of PDP have conspired to recycle expired cabals masquerading as patriots, playing on their assumed intelligence and desperation of a gullible electorate, promising to turn the tide and fortunes of the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District around this time. As one popular American president once quipped, after listening to the hollow ideas of other contestants trying to unseat him, “here we go again”. How many fresh starts or new beginnings do we need? Does the PDP care about the young generation at all?

The PDP has gradually become a cesspool for those who found themselves on the periphery of power and wanting to lend relevance. Many of these people had occupied political leadership position in the past but have nothing to show for it. We know their antecedents!

Their records of dismal performance speak volumes about their motivation this time around. Now they are seeking another avenue to have a another bite at the apple. Their old tired ideas did us no good in the past and will not do us any good in the future. Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District deserves better than a return bid of “have beens”.

We cannot return to don the same old garment under a different name regardless of new embroidery. The present actors in PDP are not worth any consideration because they are in large part responsible for most of our woes today. For all intent and purposes, the PDP is nothing but a collection of disingenuous and discredited bunch undeserving of honorable mention in any serious political discourse for the future.

If the retirement age of civil servants is 60, fronting a 64year old to vie for the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District seat should be seen as a gross insanity.

Chris Ekpenyong, please take a bow!

…to be continued tomorrow

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)