Chris Ekpenyong: Please Take a Bow! Part 2

Chris Ekpenyong while having a routine workout yesterday quipped: “I am ready and fit to serve my people in the 2019 elections. I will be a strong voice for the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District. Together and with God on our side, we shall make it.”

The grounds on which Chris Ekpenyong is being promoted as the alternative choice are not only shaky, but pitifully naive. History matters. Records are not kept simply to assist the weakness of memory, but to operate as guides to the future.

Our history shows election is for the unintelligent, the unprepared, the corrupt, for looters, thieves, and despicable politicians. Our history also shows you can attain power if you are dumb, clueless, crude, corrupt, and of course if you’re anointed by select elders. Visionary candidates with moral probity, intellectual capacity, and capability don’t win elections in our political climate.

On the contrary, imbeciles, potty-mouthed, corrupt candidates, without saying anything coherent or even intelligible are favored to win. Because democracy is the only really amusing form of government, that is why is possible for a person on life support to run and even win. This is an agreeably accurate description of where we find ourselves today.

As expected, the piece generated so much debate within the intellectual and political circles. While many aligned with my postulations, others rejected it entirely as an unrealisable fantasy. I have observed that the PDP, which should ordinarily be the ultimate beneficiary of that piece, is so seduced and flattered by her chances to a point of crass insensitivity and naivety.

Former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA and Former Deputy Governor in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Chris Ekpenyong is a very brave man. However, he is on a self-destructive path of attaining a record as the most insensitive, greedy and egocentric politician in recent political history.

Admittedly, during the 2007 elections, Ukarakpa had enormous support from Akwa Ibom people and caused a stir within political circles.

However, a lot has changed between then and now. One issue that will always haunt Ukarakpa’s political journey is his contempt for differing views and ingratitude to followership. A man with an almost incurable penchant for abandoning supporters after elections should never be entrusted with power. Politics is about the people.

His anointed aspiration to contest the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District election in Akwa Ibom State on the platform of the PDP is very insatiable and has clearly shown that our self-acclaimed elders do not have modicum understanding of the dynamics of today’s politics. The Ukarakpa of 2007 who had followership is so different from the Ukarakpa of today that cannot command a little crowd.

The problem with our elders is that they think so much of themselves, they have an over-bloated ego which might degenerate into acute messianic delusion if they press on with this ambition. This is the reason why they cannot see that Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district cannot opt for an Ukarakpa over Godswill – that will be a return to darkness. He does not command the kind of support and acceptability that he had in 2007 anymore.

Clearly, the Ukarakpa ambition may be constitutional, but it has an ethical inquiry. At a time when the inherent challenges of running a government in the 21st Century is taking its tolls on even the younger elements, it is curious how the lawmaker, who will be 65years after the next general elections can cope with the rigours. If anything, the former Governor should embark on the process of grooming and mentoring young men and women that will take over from his ilk and move Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District forward.

Chris Ekpenyong, please take a bow!

