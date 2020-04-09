Covid-19 : Governor Emmanuel’s proactive steps incontrovertible

Share this post:









By Richard Peters

I read with sadness in my heart the bias analysis in Daily Post purpotedly written by a nameless writer on the caption: “Coronavirus in Nigeria: List of the Best and the Worst Performing Governors so far”, in which the writer attempted to evaluate how each state governor in Nigeria is handling covid-19 pandemic in their respective states. After a careful study of the piece, I have come to the conclusion that the writer is not only deficient in facts and accurate data, but has sold his conscience to the devil.

As good as the caption may appear to sound, such piece is not only vague and shallow in content, but malicious, misleading and more of the figment of his imagination.

Even before we had the five reported cases in Akwa Ibom, Gov. Udom Emmanuel had proactively stepped in to put things in place, in case of any eventuality. Hospitals were furnished and isolation center prepared, before the recent construction of a facility to accomodate 300 beds, as isolation center. Medical kits have been provided including hand gloves and hand sanitizers. The Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulation has been signed and a total lockdown has been ordered in the state, as it’s being recommended by The World Health Organization(WHO).

Not only this, palliative has been given to help cushion the effect of the lockdown on Akwa Ibom residents. What else do they want the governor to do? Where is the governor lagging behind?

It was glaringly clear that the NCDC did not take appropriate procedure in the announcement of the result of the sample sent to them by Akwa Ibom state government. There was a breach in the process, which the Managing Director of NCDC admitted. How would they expect the state government to react to such sensitive mistake?

This pandemic is of a global scale and there is no country or state that can claim to have been 100% ready for it.

For someone to sit in the corner of a room to concoct such fake analysis is to say the list, is criminal in nature. It is a crime against humanity and a mockery to the souls of those we have lost in the war, the world over. It appears as if the national lockdown has locked the brain and sense of reasoning of the writer who has seen nothing else in this world to write than such balderdash.

Gov. Emmanuel will not be deterred by such paid and poorly evaluated piece. He will continue to do his best to ensure that the state is protected, in line with the oath of office he took.

Stay safe and keep praying for Akwa Ibom State.

