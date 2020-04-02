COVID-19: Why Is The Case Of Akwa Ibom State Different?

Share this post:









By Imaobong Udo

Mockery isn’t strange to this part of the world. More so, it’s always coming from within.

It is not novel that the sting from an insiders’ bite poisons more than that of an outsider, so the mockery which is emanating from quarters about the 5 cases of covid19 confirmed in Akwa Ibom State is no news.

In the first place, our identities as local global citizens are at a time like this fitted into one-no religious affinity, politicking or exoneration is allowed at this time but this reality seem not to have sank in amongst us.

It is saddening that the scorn about the confirmed cases is coming from us, especially from people who can/should know better, contribute commensurate efforts and show empathy.

However we look at it, the efforts of the state government remains timely and commendable, and the sensitization done so far has been rated 5-star by people of the state as well as those in other States.

Take it or leave it, the confirmed cases were discovered as a result of the awareness created by the state. According to NCDC, the confirmed cases have mild symptoms. This is to say that sooner or later, they’ll be okay without complications.

We all know signs and symptoms of the dreaded scourge because of our daily dose of messages from all angles, courtesy of the government.

We also know that the state has put in place isolation centres with equipment for proper observation of suspected cases. Testing is done centrally and announced by the NCDC. More so, it is at the NCDC’s prerogative to establish testing centres in any state of the federation. So, there’s absolutely no cause for any alarm. The case of Akwa Ibom shouldn’t differ from other States of the federation where many cases have been recorded.

Why then do we react in obliviousness of these facts?

Why glorify or celebrate in what’s not worth the faintest smile?

