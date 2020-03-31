Covid-19:Akwa Ibom People Let’s Reason Together

Share this post:









Covid-19 is a global pandemic that demands a collaborative effort to stall its spread. Governments all over the world have adopted practices, even stricter measures to help stop further spread of the dreaded coronavirus that has become a global threat.

In Akwa Ibom state, the government of the day is not sleeping. It has equally adopted some global measures such as social distancing, personal hygiene, avoidance of gatherings and use of nose mask, handgloves and hand sanitizers. Others include reduction in number of passengers to be carried by commercial transport operators, restriction in movement and the stay at home order which is the safest global practice to stop the spread of the virus.

However, it is rather unfortunate that many residents of the state have flouted the rules, making the effort of government in reducing or putting an end to the spread of the virus seems defeated. It’s even annoying that those who we expected to show good example by virtue of the fact that they are educated, shamefully flout the orders, and make a joke of this global calamity. We need to learn from the pain in Italy, Canada, Spain, China, The US, Egypt, Cameroon and other worst infected countries.

Let’s come back home. What’s happening in Lagos and Abuja should be of great concern to all of us.

The fight against Covid-19 demands collaboration. The government has its part to play, which the government of Udom Emmanuel has ensured that adequate facilities are put in place, and the citizens have their own role in the fight. While the government is up and doing in the fight, the effort would be a waste if what is expected of the citizens are left undone, either as a result of negligence or outright disobedience.

Citizens must necessarily adhere to government’s measures as the effect will be on all- both government and the governed.

Social distancing, restriction of movement, refusal to sit more than two persons in tricycles popularly called Keke, and not more than one person per row in mini buses, use of face masks, hand gloves, and regular washing of hands, are some of the efforts expected of citizens.

No body should see this global war as solely “government thing”. Covid-19 is a respecter of no one- as both the rich and poor, white and black, christian and muslim are vulnerable.

Everyone is enjoined to avoid any action that will endanger others. Religious organizations should encourage their members to adhere to government’s orders aimed at stalling the spread of coronavirus. This, they must set an example by adhering to the social distance policy during church functions.

Ignorance is not an excuse in the court of law. Everybody must be involved in this fight. Government is not demanding too much. Let every citizen contribute its quota by obeying government’s orders as it concern the global fight against this common global enemy- Coronavirus.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)