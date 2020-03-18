Eket 18,000 seats model stadium nears completion

Share this post:









Akwa Ibom state which has undoubtedly been christened a sport destination of some sort, courtesy of the various sport activities that have been hosted in the state, in addition to the unequalled zeal and zest of Gov. Udom Emmanuel to transform the Akwa Ibom sport sector.

Few days ago Governor Udom Emmanuel played host to Officials of F.C. Porto Academy who were at the Hilltop Mansion, Government House , Uyo to work out modalities for establishment of Sports Academy in the state.

And as you are reading this, Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s 18,000 seater Eket Model Sports Complex is near completion which will equally help to hone the skills of our youths who are passionate about sports.

The astro turf have been completely installed and the tartan tracks wi3l be laid by next week, while the roofing continues. Findings revealed that materials and equipment are on ground.

The governor has promised to open up the complex for sporting activities from May 27, 2020.

The project on completion will not only put Eket city on the international map, as major international events will be hosted there, but will generate resources to the state. About 300 people so far, have benefitted from the project since its commencement.

This, indeed is a testament of Gov. Emmanuel’s unparalleled passion in making Akwa Ibom a destination for Sports Tourism in Nigeria.

