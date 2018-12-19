Examining the electoral value and political muscle of Obong Bassey Albert in Uyo Senatorial District ahead of 2019 elections.

Share this post:









By Abasiama Etukakpan.Jr.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ahead of next years elections and serving Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria that speaks for the people of Akwa Ibom North East(Uyo)Senatorial District, Obong Bassey Albert popularly known as OBA needs no introduction in the politics of his senatorial district and state at large. His name rings a bell in the minds of his people across Akwa Ibom. His leadership sagacity has stood him out among his contemporaries and fellow candidates in next years elections across party divides.

Bassey Albert is a nightmare to many political parties because of his political goodwill and value.His class of leadership has been described by many as exceptional looking at his antecedents in the State.In assumption of office as a first timer in the Senate federal republic of Nigeria in year 2015,He emerged as the Chairman Senate Committee on Gas Resources, a position that is rare to be gotten by a first timer. Between 2015 till date, Bassey Albert has brought about effective and people focused representation in the upper chamber of the National Assembly. He has a good number of bills, motions, petitions to his name even as a first timer. This can be categorized among his legislative duties and adjudged as one of the best from any lawmaker in the whole of the country.

In the area of oversight, Bassey Albert is unarguably one of the performing lawmakers in this regard. Several times, he has led his colleagues to his state on an oversight, this feat has been demonstrated even outside Akwa Ibom State and delivered effectively and transparently.

In the area of human empowerment, Bassey Albert’s records has superseded a lot of his contemporaries.So far, he has empowered over 1,000 of his constituents in various ways, he has facilitated the employment of a good number of his people and has so far showed many of them how to fish rather than giving them fish. A shift from the conventional way of a typical Nigerian politician.

His superlative achievements and success story in the Senate has armed him with an unimaginable political power and electotal value. The name Bassey Albert is known by all and sundry even a small child in the womb can pronounce that name and it has been a very familiar one.The name,OBA has put food on the table of many youths and people across akwa ibom state.

He is not a seasonal politician that comes and go, his political goodwill and unprecedented track records has given him the political will and electoral value to win any elections .

2019 elections shall not be an easy one, candidate like Obong Bassey Albert alone shall pull through and carry the day no matter the situation that shall he faced that day(Febrauary,2019). His electoral value has been seen in his many glowing attributes like philanthropy ,humility and capacity.

In philanthropy, Bassey Albert can be said to be one politician in this part of the world that has carved a niche for himself through his rare philanthropy lifestyle.Like it or not, Bassey Albert is an unrepentant giver. He gives across party divides,across ethnic divide and religious divide. December 29th, 2017 when I interviewed this gentleman on my Radio programme ,some callers participated and requested for assistance from him. He never asked me to avoid those calls but rather took time to address those needs one after the other. After the programme, he attended to all their needs and ensured he reached out to all of them equally and appropriately. This was strange to me as many politicians will prefer to run away from such responsibilities. Many times I have heard testimonies of such uncommon philanthropy from Senator Bassey Albert from people and his testimonies are sang and preached at all corners in his district and the entire state.This is one of the qualities that has stood him out and shall give him more support and votes come 2019 and beyond. This is what cannot be felt in the other side of his opponents.This particular attribute is like a taboo for his opponents . But Senator Bassey Albert is very known for this kind of fabulous attribute.

In terms of humility, Senator Basssey Albert is opposite of many of his opponents.His intrinsic believe in equality to life prism has stood him out for his unparalleled humility. His height and outlook might he intimidating but the man Bassey Albert is very humble to a fault. He can stop at any place to interact with his people no matter the condition. He can eat with his people in the public space not minding who he is. He can dance with his people not allowing his exalting position to deceive him. He can play with his people not minding his position. These are rare humble attributes found in the man called Bassey Albert. He doesn’t look down on anybody and can stand with his people all through the day not being tired or feeling bad. A clear example can be seen in his Ewet Housing campaign and constituency office , Uyo. Anytime the people’s Senator is around in his home town, the people rejoice and can freely sit and talk with him, feel at home and be relaxed for they have a reliable senator in Bassey Albert.

Finally, Bassey Albert is capacity personified. He has the capacity in quantum to represent his people once more. It is one thing for anyone to dream of becoming a senator but another to have the capacity. The red chamber needs a capacity filled man which Bassey Albert has it in enormous quantity .It took capacity for him to deliver effectively even as a first timer, no wonder his colleagues(Biodun Oluji of Ekiti State, Tayo Alaodudura of Nigerian State) described him as an assest to the eight Senate.

The capacity of Senator Bassey Albert has given opposition parties sleepless nights on how they will capture Uyo Senatorial District. A ward chairman of the opposition party in the state once told me that they are seriously afraid of Senator Bassey Albert and he is not an easy one of them. The capacity of Senator Basset Albert has made him to attract the federal government to his state and district were dividends of democracy has been enjoyed by his people. His capacity has brought down almost half of the Senate members to Akwa Ibom to deliberate on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill which shall give contribution and growth to the oil and gas sector in South South and Nigeria at large.

In 2019,the good people of Uyo Senatorial District needs him once again in the red chamber of the National Assembly. His capacity, humility and philanthropy lifestyle is needed once again by his people. His electoral value is rare and needed by his people once more. Senator Bassey Albert has what it takes to represent Uyo Senatorial once more in the Senate. He has done it before and will do it again.

Vote Senator Bassey Albert (OBA) for Senate, Uyo Senatorial District 2019.

