Extra: When I hear of APC in Oruk Anam, I laugh!

By Itoro Noah

Whenever I hear of people gathering in the name of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oruk Anam, I laugh mechanically. I laugh, not that am laughing at my brothers and sisters carrying the broom, though that is laughable, but I laugh mainly at the strangers who have been scammed by a few and insignificant number of my people in the name of playing the opposition.

Who else does not know that the leader of the APC in Oruk Anam, Atuekong Don Etiebet for all the elections he has opposed the PDP for the past 18 years has never gotten any victory for his party, even in his unit not to talk of the ward.

Who else does not know that for the more than 8 years or there about that our senior brother Dr Amadu Attai has been the state chairman of the APC, he’s never won any election for his party in his unit, not to talk of the ward or the local government area?

Who else does not know that even when our senior brother, Dr Udoma Bob Ekarika was the Director General for the Udoedehe Campaign organization in 2011, the opposition then, his unit was still taken by the PDP?

Who else does not know that when our senior brother, Obong Soni Udom was the Director General for the Umana Umana campaign organization in 2015 and that he too was defeated by the PDP even his very unit?

Those years were even our marginalized years under Emperor Godswill Akpabio. Oruk Anam was marginalized in project distribution and had no major political appointment, the life of most of our political elites like Obong Soni Udom and Dr. Udoma Bob Ekarika were under serious threat but yet the love of our people for the PDP didn’t diminish.

This is 2018; the now Naval school abandoned for 8 years by Gov. Akpabio has been fixed. The prestigious Ikot Okoro hospital inhabited by wild animals is now a modern standard hospital. Road construction is ongoing across Oruk and Anam. The once bushy and tattered Akwa Ibom state University, Obio Akpa campus, is now adorned with tar roads and standard academic facilities. We can now boast of commissioner(s) and other key political appointments. Our big men visits home, relax and feel secured from kidnapping and you want to market the APC to us, we reject it!

See, the position of the deputy governor given to Oruk Anam person is inconsequential, we reject it. The APC state and federal house candidates in Oruk Anam are by every standard not worthy of representing Oruk Anam or any other sensible persons in 2019, our age long zoning arrangement does not even favor them. There was a time we used to manage mediocre, not now, not again!

The PDP offers Oruk Anam the best. Our candidates, from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to Gov. Udom Emmanuel, Obong Chris Ekpenyong, Mr Unyime Idem, and Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan are exceptional. We will not go down with anyone, not now, not again, never. Oruk Anam is PDP and will remain PDP!

