Gov Emmanuel’s Great Achievement In The Health Sector

By Umani Uwemedimo

It is true that health care sector is characterised by constant reforms aimed at the efficient delivery of safe, effective, and high-quality care. This, the story of Mr. Udom Emmanuel would be left unfinished if we fail to recount his numerous achievement in the health sector of the State.

Since his assumption of office as the elected governor of Akwa Ibom State in May 29th, 2015, Mr. Udom Emmanuel had declared a ‘ state of emergency’ on the State’s health sector. This was in his bid of shortening the percentage of people who travel abroad for Medical check-up and treatment subsequently.

Let’s say that in a month, more than 40 Nigerians travel out for medical reasons. What this means is that in a year, we could have up to about 500 people travelling out of Nigeria for this purpose. These are people from all the 36 States of the Federation including Akwa Ibom State and our sister-state, Cross Rivers. So the dream was: if we could possibly revamp our health sector to the same standard abroad, at least 10% of these people may tend to be in Akwa Ibom for medical attention. What this means is that they’ll get the same level of medical attention at a lesser outlay and the risk of spending hours on air travelling abroad would be curtailed. In turn, the State’s economy is strengthen.

In addition to this reality, the conception that ” health is wealth” again played a pivotal role in the Governor’s decision to as a matter of urgency revamp the health sector. There’s no way his industrialization agenda would have seen any light if there was no synergy deployed to the revamped of the health sector.

Sometime in 2013, I was at the Annua general hospital to see a pregnant relative. On entering the hospital’s gate, the whole place was like a forest where wild animals were raised. While I stepped further, I saw some Medical Practitioners running around each with a stick or stone. Before I could understand what was going on, a big long cobra ran passed me. If not that I was smart enough, I would have been bitten by the snake even before it could escape.

This was also the fate of the Ituk Mbang general hospital, Etinan general hospital and other general hospitals in the State which were turned to habitats for reptiles due to decayed infrastructure and zero facility maintenance. Another factors suffered by these hospitals were either the availability of minute or zero standard medical equipment for effective medical delivery and inadequate trained medical personnel.

Having noted these, Mr. Udom Emmanuel’s first point of call was on the health sector. He began work on the Ibom Specialty Hospital which was commissioned with no single medical equipment, not anything to befit the name. The place was just an infrastructure with the best design in West Africa.

The second floor of the hospital was completed and soon after this, the hospital was equipped with current world class medical equipment. Barely after this which was about six months after the governor’s inauguration into office, the first ever plastic surgery in West Africa was done there. Today, the prestigious Ibom Specialist Hospital is rated the best in West Africa.

To reduce the pressure on the aforementioned hospital, Mr. Udom Emmanuel did not leave other hospitals in the State untouched. They were all rehabilitated with good infrastructure and equipped with up-to-date medical equipment.

At a time like this, the coronavirus pandemic did not meet the State unprepared. The State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel had already prepared the State health sector for the future challenges. Immediately after the outbreak, the Government had made provision for an isolated center in Ikot Ekpene and the place is fully equipped and secured.

With about 19 functioning ventilators in the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Ibom Specialist Hospital and other hospitals in the State, there wouldn’t be any issue of anyone having difficulty in breathing as a result of being highly infected by Covid-19. This number has overtook the total number of ventilators available in Abuja and Lagos State put together.

It is believed that when there’s a suspected Covid-19 infected person in any State, what happens is that the suspected person will be placed on isolation for a certain number of days and his blood samples collected and sent to Abuja for a test to be carried to ascertain his status. During this process, more days could be spent before getting the test result due to some factors that are beyond control, and the person and State involved would be kept on suspense. To get rid of this, the Akwa Ibom State Government has improvised a medium where test could also be carried out in the State. This laboratory is expected to be up and running in the next couple of days.

Not satisfied with the measures put in place even after receiving accolades by International Organizations, Agencies and Individuals, the latest being the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, the governor has moved towards completely putting an embargo on the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease. This, he has directed that a 300-beds isolation center be put up at Ituk Mbang. This is to ensure that the dreaded virus is combatted satisfactorily. The work is ongoing and it’s 85% completed and once it’s done, it’s going to double his achievement in the health sector.

