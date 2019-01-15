Gov. Udom Emmanuel: Cruising to victory with no political godfather.

Share this post:









…set to officially present second term manifesto

By Emma Akpabio

Since the advent of Peoples Democratic Party – PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, certain occurrences in successive governments have come to convince the skeptics that the Maxim that “history often repeats itself” is of truism and finds relevance in the political space of our clime.

In the political history of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, no former Governor of the State, since 1999, has ever been supportive of his successor’s second term ambition. And such has come to stay as one of the fibres in the woven political history of the state. In that wise, the defection of the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State – Senator Godswill Akpabio and his recent attacks on his Successor, is in line with the unbroken political history of the oil rich city.

Going down the memory lane, in 2003, Architect Obong Victor Attah who was the Governor from 1999, won his second term election despite the forces that rose against him. In 2007, his attempt to impose Dr. Udoma Ekarika (his Son-inlaw) as a successor failed, but Chief Godswill Akpabio emerged. Consequently, Attah felt betrayed by Akpabio who was his commissioner for about 6years. When Akpabio’s Second term ambition was up, Attah, too, withdrew his support, but Akpabio still Won the elections, completing eight good years against odds.

However, since the defection of Senator Akpabio, his successor (Udom Emmanuel) has become more active, reactive and responsive to issues as they affect the society, with approaches as efficient and speedy as the speed of light, unlike before. Though the opposition see such recent display of benevolence and efficiency as sheer pretence to score “late” political points and earn votes for himself and the PDP, but that is far from the truth. The truth is that Udom was under Akpabio as his godfather; and while under the fetter of “Godfatherism”, Udom was likened to a child that was backed and thus wanting in the accurate distance of his journey. His recent show of generosity is simply ” a proven dividend of governing a State without a god father”.

Senator Akpabio few weeks after defecting to the All Progressive Congress APC, had boasted of collapsing the PDP political structure in Akwa Ibom State, when he vowed to pull serving Commissioners, Local Government Council Chairmen, Councillors and even kitchen Cabinet members of his Successor to his new broom family. The once’ Cherished and most admired leader further avowed that before December 2018, Governor Emmanuel will be left alone at the hilltop mansion. On the contrary, with few weeks to general elections, all political juggernauts are still intact in PDP. Gradually, the former senate minority leader is loosing his nationally known ” talk and do” Status.

The good news is that, up to date, top Government appointees, Elected political office holders, Traditional rulers, King makers, Women, youths, Students and even some conscience driven family members of the former Senate Minority leader are still standing firm with Governor Udom Emmanuel. The writings on the wall therefore indicate that history is about to repeat itself in Akwa Ibom State with Governor Emmanuel cruising to a second term victory at elections, without a political godfather.

Few weeks ago, the main opposition party’s Gubernatorial Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, who is known to always resign from any sure/Comfortable position of appointment for sake of desperation, presented his manifesto. But the electorates had doubted the veracity of such manifesto, given his antecedents as a one-time deputy governor of the State without a clear-cut impact at the time. The electorates at the instance of the manifesto, perceived and received it as one manifesto with litany of lies and scams.

The rejection of these desperate power seekers has given grounds and rouse HE Udom Emmanuel, a performing Governor and “Mr Integrity” (as fondly called by opposition) into the responsibility to publicly present his manifesto to his peace-loving people.

Having scored very high in the fulfilment of his 2015 5-point agenda, Governor Udom Emmanuel on Wednesday December 16, 2019 will Mount the podium at Uyo Township Stadium to present his second term achievable manifesto to Akwa Ibom people.

Mr Industrialization is cruising to victory with no political god father.

Congratulations my able Governor!

…ONLY GOD!

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)